ROWLEY - Two teens, one from Newbury and another from Ipswich, were recently summonsed to Newburyport District Juvenile Court after Rowley police say they were responsible for vandalizing the town's gazebo in late March.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said the two 17-year-olds, a man and a woman, were each summonsed for a felony count of defacement of real property, and malicious destruction of a historical monument, a misdemeanor.
"It is extremely disappointing to me these two juveniles made the choices they did, but based on conversations the investigators had with the parents, not only will there be consequences through the courts, I feel confident there will also be consequences at home," Dumas said.
Dumas praised Sgt. Matthew Ziev for his work in resolving the matter quickly and effectively.
"Without his dogged determination and investigative skills and resources, we may have not been able to solve this case, and certainly not in the short period of time that it took," Dumas said.
Residents awoke on March 25 to find the Rowley Commons gazebo had been spray painted with expletives, symbols, numbers and other drawings.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.