Telling Steele's story in West Newbury and beyond

WEST NEWBURY — A month after officially recognizing the first African-American town moderator in the state, the local Historical Commission continues its efforts to educate the public about his life in town and beyond.
In September, the commission erected a historical marker — the first new one installed in West Newbury in half a century — honoring civic and religious leader and social activist Julian D. Steele.
The plaque was authorized for Community Preservation Act funding with unanimous approval of Town Meeting voters in November. The marker, located in front of the Old Town Hall at 491 Main St., recognizes the site where Steele was unanimously voted in as town moderator in 1952 — a post he held until his death in 1970.
This week, the commissioners released a video of Steele’s biography featuring commission Chair Bob Janes. With assistance from audiovisual technician Adam Stone, Janes recorded a video running just over five minutes that recaps Steele’s life story.
“As we shared stories of West Newbury’s historic markers for our monthly series during the town bicentennial last year, we recognized Julian Steele held a special place in not only West Newbury’s history, but Massachusetts’ as well,” Janes noted after the marker installation. “We felt that his many accomplishments should be highlighted in our community.”
Steele, a longtime West Newbury resident and champion of civil rights and affordable housing, was also made the first Black Massachusetts congregationalist moderator, the top layman. He also was named to the Massachusetts Parole Board in 1954 and became the first Black state agency head when sworn in as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs in 1968.
Steele was born in 1906 in Savannah, Georgia. His family moved to Boston about 1915 and he graduated cum laude from Harvard University in 1929. He was named president of the Boston NAACP in 1944 and also served as president of Boston’s Urban League.
He married Mary “Polly” Dawes, a Boston socialite and descendent of one of the country’s first families, according to The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 1944.
The couple’s mixed-race marriage received national coverage at the time. In the early 1940s, the Steeles bought a farm on Crane Neck Street, where they raised their only daughter, Emilie, who also went on to graduate from Harvard.
“Town meetings truly are democracy in action; in honoring our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, West Newbury also honors the belief that all people can come together without regard to differences,” she said when the historical marker was installed.
Or as Steele himself once remarked, “Human progress can be measured largely in terms of acceptance of difference as interesting and our common humanity as profoundly important … . I am convinced we shall get through the present ‘stalemate of terror’ that exists in the world, not so much by force of arms as by the moral and spiritual forces in the universe that as yet have not been tapped.’”
For more information about Julian D. Steele and West Newbury’s historic markers, visit the Historic Commission page at www.wnewbury.org.
