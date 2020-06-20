GROVELAND – When residents file into Bagnall Elementary School on Monday for the annual Town Meeting, they will be greeted at the door by emergency management technicians taking their temperatures. If and only if residents register a normal temperature will they be allowed to enter.
The safety requirement is one of many instituted by public health officials to keep residents safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health experts across the nation recently have coalesced around the belief that the potentially fatal virus is more easily spread indoors. Factors include people not maintaining social distancing, not wearing masks and shouting.
Denise M. Dembkoski, Groveland's finance director and personnel director, said the town was "taking all necessary precautions (and then some) to keep everyone safe, while still being able to conduct town business."
"It doesn't feel weird to me about being in a building, since I've been in work since this happened. While it will be different with spaced seating, masks, temperature checks, and partitions separating those on stage, I haven't heard any complaints about it being inside. This time of year, weather can be tricky and very hot. While Merrimac lucked out with a good afternoon, Monday's weather is expected to be very hot and possible showers," Dembkoski said Friday in an email.
On June 15, about 130 Merrimac voters attended Town Meeting held outside Donaghue Elementary, far more than necessary to establish the 15-person quorum, according to Town Clerk Gwen Sabbagh.
Sabbagh said chairs were set up on the school's ball field six feet part inside painted circles. Participants were asked to wear masks and almost everyone complied. Town Meeting began around 5 p.m. and ended before nightfall.
"I think it went really well, I was very pleased how it turned out," she said.
Despite potential unease among Groveland residents, Dembkoski said she believes enough will show to meet the town's 50-person quorum.
"We are set up for 72 people, plus the board members, so about 84 voting seats, plus I have an overflow room ready if we get more folks or if people want to spread out even further," Dembkoski said.
It could be a long evening inside the Bagnall with voters expected to deliberate 39 warrant articles. Among the articles are requests to spend $325,000 for a new playground outside the school, establishing a dog park at a cost of $25,000 and buying a new dump truck for $85,500.
In addition to temperature checks, Groveland residents will be strongly encouraged to wear masks. Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order on May 6 requiring people in Massachusetts to wear a face covering in instances where social distancing is not possible in all indoor and outdoor public spaces.
"Those who decline to wear a face mask will be asked to sit in a 'no mask' zone at Monday's Town Meeting, while maintaining social distance from others of at least six feet," a statement released by the town on Thursday said.
Chairs will be spaced out in accordance with social distancing guidance but voters from the same household can sit closer together. Residents are also strongly advised to stay home if they feel sick.
"Those planning to attend the meeting are asked to be mindful of their health and watch out for symptoms associated with COVID-19 including cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you are displaying any of those symptoms or have had a potential exposure to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, you should not attend Town Meeting," the statement reads.
