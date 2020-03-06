NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim will host its Old-New Coffeehouse concert and open mic on March 15 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
The event includes a performance by local roots act The Bob Kramer Trio between two open mic segments. The event marks the fourth installment in the synagogue’s music series, which is geared toward local songwriters and musicians.
Performing a blend of jazz, folk-rock and blues, The Bob Kramer Trio delivers high-spirited live sets that include classic covers and originals. The trio is led by Bob Kramer, a seasoned performer and multi-instrumentalist with a love for the Delta and Piedmont music styles. It also includes local vocalist Cynthia Keefe and bassist-vocalist Al Foucault.
Open mic performers can sign up at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. The first open mic runs from 7 to 8 p.m. and will be followed by a 45-minute performance by The Bob Kramer Trio. The final open mic portion of the evening will follow from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m.
There is a $10 suggested donation for admission. Congregation Ahavas Achim is at 53½ Washington St.
To sign up for the open mic ahead of time, or for more information, visit www.liedtomusic.com/oldnew.
