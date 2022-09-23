AMESBURY — Drivers who use Interstate 495 will likely experience delays early next week after the state Department of Transportation announced temporary lane closures on the northbound side between Exits 115 and 118 (mile marker 117.4).
The lane closures are scheduled to occur from Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m. The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow the contractor to install a VMS structure safely and effectively at this location, according to MassDOT.
The northbound slow speed lanes will be closed between Exit 115 and Exit 118 while the other lanes will temporarily be closed for a maximum of 20 minutes at a time to remove and set the structure.
Signs, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce their speed and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
The work is being conducted as part of a $1.65 million improvement project.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:
Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.