WEST NEWBURY -- Health Agent Paul Sevigny reported this week there were two more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since May, bringing the total confirmed cases to 10 in West Newbury.
All of these individuals have completed an isolation protocol and have recovered from their illness, Sevigny said in a press release. They were supported, monitored, and interviewed for contact tracing to identify additional potentially infected individuals by West Newbury’s public health nurse according to state guidelines.
"As we begin our recovery from the severe health and economic impacts of COVID-19, and start enjoying the warmer summer weather along with the gradual and thoughtful reduction of public health restrictions by the state of Massachusetts, we all need to be reminded that the extremely infectious and dangerous virus has not left us," Sevigny said.
He said continued social distancing and wearing of masks remains important to stem the spread of the virus.
"At any time, we could be infected and have no symptoms while we are actively infecting others," he said. Anyone who feels sick is urged to stay home. People who were exposed to COVID-19, or develop a fever and respiratory symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing, should call their healthcare provider immediately. In an emergency, call 911.
Under the limitations in place in West Newbury, the basketball courts and playground structures in town have been opened for recreational use only – no organized games or scrimmages are allowed and no sharing of equipment or toys. All loose toys have been put in storage for the time being.
The parking lots for Mill Pond / Pipesatve Hill Recreational Area are still restricted to residents only. Parking permits are required and can be obtained at parkingpermitwn@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1100, x134.
