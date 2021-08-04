NEWBURY — The owner of Tendercrop Farm recently told the Planning Board he bought a 13-acre parcel across from his Main Street business that abuts land where a developer hopes to build 10 condominiums as part of an open space residential development.
Matthew Kozazcki said he purchased 103 Main St., previously owned by real estate broker Kathryn O’Brien. But it appears unlikely the sale will have any impact on how the Planning Board rules on the special permit application from developer Mark DePiero of DePiero LLC regarding 16.3 acres that abut Kozazcki’s new land.
O’Brien, who for two decades had used the land to board and train horses, has voiced opposition to DePiero’s plans to build the condominiums toward the front of his property.
O’Brien cited the long-term negative impacts on abutters; the environmental implications from runoff and other pollutants so close to the Great Marsh; disturbance to wildlife habitats and an increase in vehicles across from the heavily trafficked Tendercrop Farm. O’Brien contended noise levels would affect her horses and force her to shut down. At one point, she threatened to sue the town if the project went forward.
Kozazcki paid O’Brien $700,000 in July for her acreage, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds.
When he appeared before the Planning Board, Kozazcki expressed concerns about open space that the public can access being so close to his working farmland.
“I plan to farm this heavily,” he said, adding that a legal easement on the property allows him to access seven feet onto DePiero’s land, but does not give the developer the same privilege on his land.
Kozazcki intends to raise cattle and possibly have a bull or two at times and said he would install an electric fence. He also said he planned to grow corn and other vegetables and worries about children getting onto the fields when the corn-cutting machine is operating.
“Kids are kids and parents aren’t always parents. I’m very worried about it,” he said.
For safety purposes, he wants DePiero to install a 6-foot fence around the length and width of his property and plant a “green wall” of arborvitae in certain areas to discourage anyone from throwing trash onto the farmland.
“I’m in the food production business. I grow food for us,” he said. “I’m not against (DePiero’s plans) but we need to protect this farmland.”
Chair Peter Paicos congratulated Kozazcki for his purchase and emphasized that his board supports the preservation of Newbury’s agricultural roots.
But he asked town counsel Brian Winner to clarify whether the board had any authority in the matter. Winner said determining the parameters of the easement between the two properties is a private civil matter that must be legally adjudicated. The Planning Board’s rights are limited to what is defined in the zoning bylaws.
“We are not the land court,” he said, to which the farmer responded, “I was just making you aware of what I am going to be doing.”
Winner pointed out that DePiero’s attorney was present at the meeting and presumably would inform the developer of Kozazcki’s concerns. Paicos encouraged the farmer to “have a man-to-man” conversation with his new neighbor to see if they can find some solutions.
DePiero is donating 77% of the land as public open space and is not asking for any density bonuses as is his right under the statutes that allow for an additional housing unit for every 10% over the required 50% of open space set aside.
But after hearing concerns raised by residents — including O’Brien — at numerous public hearings, he decided to stick with what he contends is a yield plan of 10 units. According to the bylaws, the yield plan identifies “the maximum number of lots (or dwelling units) that could be placed upon the site under a conventional development approach.”
O’Brien has consistently refuted this number, insisting that four units make more sense.
In casting his vote in favor of continuing the hearing to Sept. 8 at 7:15 p.m., Planning Board member Larry Murphy indicated a need to bring review of this application to a conclusion. “
All good things have to come to an end, and we’ve got to at least close up this chapter at some point in the very near future,” he said.
