NEWBURY — Scan Greater Newburyport and there are plenty of signs that Thanksgiving is just right around the corner.
The arrival of Newburyport’s Christmas tree and the annual Rotary Club luncheon at the Elks Club are among them and so is the sight of hundreds of people freezing their tails off as they wait in line to get inside Tendercrop Farm in Newbury to pick up their Thanksgiving turkey.
Wednesday morning was no different at the High Road farm as the line stretched well out the door, with cars overflowing out of the parking lot and into the street.
Some folks braving the cold were coming for their very first taste of farm fresh turkey, while others were keeping up with decades of tradition.
Ginny Eramo of Newbury said that she has been coming to Tendercrop Farm for her turkeys for 20 years. She said the wait has gotten longer in the past few years but that it is always worth it to have the “perfect turkey every year.”
Seabrook resident Kelly Hartnett shared similar sentiments, explaining that she had been coming for the last three years, following in her mom’s footsteps of having a farm fresh turkey for Thanksgiving.
“There’s no doubt, you can taste the difference of the turkeys here and they’re so just awesome,” Hartnett said. “I love supporting a local business, and you just order it online and then you just come and pick it up. It’s the best. I’m not a big turkey person, but it’s honestly so good.”
For Jamie Welch of Newburyport, this year marks the first time he will get to try a farm fresh turkey, and he said the excitement level was high.
“We’ve always done Market Basket, but somebody on Facebook last week posted ‘where’s a good place in the area to get a Turkey?’ and among the comments mine was, we usually just do Market Basket, but I’d love to try a farm fresh turkey someday. and when my dad saw that comment, he ordered one on the spot,” Welch said.
The global COVID-19 pandemic meant that people had to adjust their Thanksgiving traditions the last few years, but that has not taken away from its appeal, according to those at Tendercrop Farm.
“I think now more so than ever, I think spending time with family is very important to people,” Eramo said. “Gathering around a table and sharing a meal, its special.”
Hartnett said she was looking forward to making Thanksgiving her own.
“I’m excited to establish my own traditions this year with my boyfriend, and my mom’s coming up and my sister-in-law,” Hartnett said.
Welch said that the holiday holds special meaning to him.
“Oh, absolutely, I’ve always said it’s a good family holiday,” Welch said. “It was the favorite holiday of one of my uncles who sadly passed away in 2015. So I think of him every year on Thanksgiving.”
Turkeys were not the only thing being purchased for Thanksgiving at Tendercrop Farm, as Hartnett said she was preparing to go in for eggs and produce. Welch said that he was waiting in line for the turkey while his dad was inside picking out other holiday necessities.
Eramo had only one other item on the brain.
“Their stuffing is phenomenal,” Eramo said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
