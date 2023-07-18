SALISBURY — After nearly an hour of input and concerns from abutters Monday, selectmen granted the owners of Ten’s Show Club a liquor license that paves the way for a beer garden.
The club, which features nude exotic dancing, changed ownership when Mark Filantri sold to brothers Peter and Robert DePesa. The sale was approved at the Board of Selectmen meeting Feb. 27.
Since then, the DePesa brothers have sought to amend the club’s liquor and entertainment licenses for outdoor drinking.
More than a dozen residents expressed their concerns Monday and touched on several themes: the beer garden would be too close to their properties and too noisy. It would also lead to unsafe conditions, unwanted odors from food trucks, and other concerns.
Robert DePesa provided diagrams for the board and explained some of the new details, including a decision to make the beer garden for people 21 and older.
“I know there was a little confusion from the last meeting,” DePesa said.
Mike Fay, a Beach Road resident who voiced concerns at the previous meeting, spoke on behalf of the abutters for most of the public hearing. Among his many points, he questioned if the proposal met all necessary guidelines and pointed out that the town does not have clear noise ordinances regarding decibel levels.
“I appreciate you listening to those concerns, and we certainly think and expect as abutters that those will be addressed before,” Fay said.
A concern raised among selectmen was that if they denied the license, the DePesa brothers could appeal to the state.
If that happened and the state were to approve the license, the board would lose its power to impose restrictions on the license such as hours of operation. Selectman Chuck Takesian explained the process.
“The state is not going to consider the neighborhood. They’re going to say the area zoned for it, the license is good, and as Terry mentioned, the state’s actually encouraging outside dining. People want it,” Takesian said, referring to an earlier comment by Selectman Terry Merengi.
Selectmen ultimately agreed the proposal met all the requirements and that the DePesa brothers have the right to move forward with their plan based on the town’s zoning laws.
The board unanimously approved the license with a 10 p.m. restriction on operating hours. The license cannot be officially granted until the proposal has met the requirements of other regulatory boards, including the Planning Board and the Conservation Commission.
“So can we have your number to call when things go wrong?” one dissenter asked after the vote.
After the meeting, selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn echoed Takesian’s point about ensuring the matter did not go directly to the state so that the town could maintain control.
“Because of the zoning they’re in, if we had said ‘no’ to it, the state would have full control,” he said. “And the citizens of Salisbury that had the concerns would lose their voice. So I personally felt it was in the best interest of them, even though they’re upset about it, that at least we can control what goes on.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
