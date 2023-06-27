SALISBURY — Residents came forward at a Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night to voice their concerns about a beer garden proposed outside Ten’s Show Club.
The club, which features nude exotic dancing, underwent a change in ownership when Mark Filantri sold to brothers Peter and Robert DePesa. The sale was approved at the board’s meeting Feb. 27.
The DePesa brothers now hope the club’s liquor and entertainment licenses can be amended to allow for an outdoor beer garden.
More than a dozen residents attended the meeting Monday to express their views about the proposal, including a lack of clarity over exactly what the beer garden would entail, its proximity and potential noise, along with lighting and safety concerns. But the public hearing was ultimately continued to next month.
There were plenty of back-and-forth exchanges between those speaking at the podium and the owners, including a moment when Peter DePesa urged a woman, Brenda Gharabegian, to call police if she witnessed illegal sexual activities in the parking lot.
“It’s your right to call the police. If you have someone having sex in the parking, that’s disturbing, I would call the police. That is my advice,” he said.
Gharabegian said she would take it under consideration but they may not like seeing the police there “every day.”
Mike Fay, a Beach Road resident, expressed frustration over the lack of clear plans.
“I’m kind of disappointed coming here tonight that Mr. DePesa wouldn’t come up and tell us what the plan is and what it involves fully,” Fay said.
David Albertini, a resident of South Beach Landing, claimed he was representing a large number of residents in the area and shared a presentation outlining their concerns. He ended the presentation diplomatically, wishing the club and its parent company, MJF Bowery Corp., future success.
“What we are going to ask is that you consider your role and what this will mean in terms of having such an outdoor venue within this community,” Albertini said.
Albertini’s outlook seemed to change as more details about the proposed beer garden were revealed at the meeting.
“I think the spirit is that we should be working together for this. But as more details come out, I’m beginning to question whether there really is room for compromise,” Albertini said.
A point of contention arose when the DePesa brothers made it clear that their intention was to have a beer garden that would accommodate families, and not just their typical 21 and older patrons.
Residents balked at the idea of it being for all ages. Albertini spoke specifically about the conflicting nature of the proposed beer garden and Ten’s Show Club.
“I’m not sure I’m seeing something truly compatible here,” Albertini said.
Fay echoed his sentiment.
“When you say that in Salisbury to bring kids to Ten’s to hang out, it’s just stunning,” Fay said.
Peter DePesa repeatedly called for a vote throughout the night, calling for fair treatment of their business.
“We don’t want to battle with anybody. We just want to do what’s within our right like every other liquor establishment in town. No less, no more,” Peter DePesa said.
He pitched starting off with 21 and older until details were hammered out, such as bathroom logistics.
Residents wondered why the proposed project could not be done using the club’s other lot, which on the other side of their homes and more in line with the location of similar ventures.
Selectmen explained that because the other lot is across the street and zoned as a different address, it would need a new liquor license. They elaborated that the proposed beer garden would not meet the requirements for any of the new liquor licenses available since they are designated for restaurant use.
At the end, Robert DePesa responded to the comments from selectmen and residents requesting more clarity, saying that he would work with his engineer to get plans for the board and would also be transparent with residents in coming up with something that could work for everyone.
“My brother and I will discuss it and see if there’s some parameters that we can live with and maybe it’s just a little easier obstacle with everyone. Then, we come back and that will be our best plan that we can put forward. and then we can decide on that,” Robert DePesa said.
Selectmen agreed to continue the matter to their meeting July 17, noting that there are too many uncertainties regarding elements such as bathrooms, age requirements, public safety matters and other general specifics.
They requested that the DePesa brothers present a more comprehensive and to-scale plan. They also stressed that this is only the beginning stages of the process and that various other boards, including themselves, would be able to get into specifics and restrictions as the plan continues to take shape.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
