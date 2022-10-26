SALISBURY — The annual fall Town Meeting was close to concluding Monday without as much as a hiccup until tempers flared during the readings of three citizen petitions.
The meeting started about 7 p.m. with the majority of the roughly 170 voters approving all 28 of Town Manager Neil Harrington’s proposed articles relating to various funds and town expenditures.
Among the approved expenses was $700,000 to be spent on road paving projects throughout town. Patrolling those roads will be a new police officer after voters agreed to spend $57,000. There will also be a new trash truck on the road after residents voted to spend $150,000.
But tension began to mount during the readings of the petitions.
Lynn Welch brought forward the first two citizens petitions in the form of Articles 29 and 30.
Article 29 sought to switch the appointing power for the Zoning Board of Appeals from the town manager to the Board of Selectmen, as well as reduce a term on the Zoning Board of Appeals from five to three years.
Article 30 sought to amend the town charter, switching the appointing power for the Conservation Commission from the town manager to the Board of Selectmen.
Welch proposed an amendment to Article 29 that appeared to merge the two articles into one. The crowd became anxious and upset after the moderator declared that Welch’s initial amendment to be beyond the scope of her originally proposed article.
Some voiced their displeasure at the decision from their seats as debate on the amendment continued. With the help of a representative from town counsel K.P. Law, an amendment that could be accepted was put forth and approved much to the pleasure of the cheering crowd.
The end result was Articles 29 and 30 both being voted on largely as initially proposed.
Article 29 needed two-thirds approval since it amended a zoning bylaw, which it narrowly received in a 93-44 vote, officially transferring the appointing power for the Zoning Board of Appeals to the Board of Selectmen.
Voters then approved Article 30. Since the article involved the town charter, it will not go into effect immediately.
Instead, it will now go to a referendum vote in May.
There were more issues with the final article on the warrant.
Article 31 was proposed by Mark Warcewicz and sought to amend a bylaw to allow for ground-mounted solar photovoltaic installations.
But as the town counsel explained, Article 31 could not be heard by voters since the Planning Board had not yet made a recommendation and 21 days had not passed since the initial Planning Board hearing on the matter.
This led to Stacie Warcewicz, the wife of the article’s author, to take the microphone and accuse the Planning Board of purposely withholding its decision to block a vote at Town Meeting, calling the process unfair.
The matter was resolved when a motion was proposed and approved to refer the matter back to the Planning Board for further review.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
