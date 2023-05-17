NEWBURYPORT — Anna Smulowitz, author of the play “Terezin: Children of the Holocaust,” appears Thursday on “The Morning Show” accompanied by five child actors featured in current productions of the play.
Ava Arena, Stuart Boger, Silas Robbins, Wade Turner and Ava Valianti will talk about why they wanted to act in the Holocaust-themed play, and the emotional challenges and rewards that come with it.
Among the impacts the child actors describe of performing in the play are an increase in compassion and a greater likelihood of responding as “upstanders” when they witness acts of bullying or harassment.
The award-winning play, which depicts two days within a cell at Theresienstadt, or Terezin, a concentration camp outside of Prague that imprisoned hundreds of thousands of Jews from across Europe, including more than 15,000 children, has been performed all over the world for more than 50 years.
In tandem with reports of an increase in incidents of antisemitism throughout the U.S. and in Massachusetts, Smulowitz reports an uptick in requests from educators for performances of the play at their schools.
“Terezin” can be used to introduce some incredibly difficult subjects to students,” Smulowitz said, “such as racism, antisemitism, intolerance and discrimination, whether on the basis of religion, gender, age, national origin, race or sexual orientation.”
The play has a universal message that “no child is born a racist” and calls on each generation to prevent hatred and violence in the world.
For more information about the play or to arrange a performance, visit www.Terezin.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This previously recorded show will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
