NEWBURYPORT — "Terezin, Children of the Holocaust," will be performed Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
Written by local playwright Anna Smulowitz, "Terezin" depicts a day in the life of six children imprisoned in Camp Theresienstadt (also known as Terezin) in the Czech Republic. The camp imprisoned many thousands of European Jews, including over 15,000 children during the Nazi era. Each of the six characters is a symbolic representation of the six million Jews who perished during the Holocaust.
The play takes place during the Holocaust, but also addresses the contemporary consequences of hate, the vital power of every individual voice, and the need for a stronger sense of social responsibility. It is a portrait of the irrepressible power of hope and the triumph of spirit in the heart of a child.
The play has toured schools, colleges, churches, synagogues, and theaters as a stage play throughout the United States and internationally continuously for more than 50 years, and has been translated into several languages. "Terezin" has also been performed off Broadway, in Scotland, Cuba, Panama, Germany, as well as at the Terezin concentration camp in the Czech Republic and at Auschwitz in Poland. "Terezin" received the 1984 Children’s Television Award and Edinburgh Fringe Festival – Outstanding Show Award, and others.
Following the performance join the director, and cast for a community discussion addressing the rise in anti-Semitism, hate speech and crimes.
Tickets $20 adults, $12 Seniors & Students: www.firehouse.org, 978-462-7336. More Information: www.terezin.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.