SALISBURY — Two Boston terriers that attacked a smaller Pomeranian on Atlantic Avenue in July were sparred death sentences Monday when selectmen declined to classify them as “dangerous.” Board members instead called each a “nuisance,” which means they must always be leashed, according to a town official.
The atmosphere in the meeting room was tense with the complainant, Diana Gronski, and the dog owner, Salvatore Boccello, on each side of the room while surrounded by their supporters.
If they had been found dangerous, the dogs would have been euthanized.
Gronski was seeking a dangerous dog designation for Boccello’s two Boston terriers, which she said attacked her Pomeranian while on a walk in front of Boccello’s property on July 8.
Gronski described the incident as happening too quickly for her to react, with one terrier biting her Pomeranian’s head while the other bit her dog from behind.
She claimed Boccello repeatedly punched both of his dogs to get them to release her dog, but they would not let go. Gronski said she was also injured while attempting to save her dog and was harassed around town by Boccello’s friends following the incident.
Boccello was represented at the hearing by Jeremy Cohen of Boston Dog Lawyers and was seeking a designation of nuisance for his dogs rather than dangerous. This would give selectmen more options for taking action.
Cohen disputed the claim that Boccello had to punch his dogs, claiming the incident occurred quicker than what Gronski described.
He said that under the law for which the hearing was being held, a dog cannot be deemed dangerous if it is defending the owner’s property and that the definition of “property” in this instance is to be taken from the dogs’ perspective before illustrating why the canines believed they were defending their property.
After numerous testimonials from both sides, selectmen voted to declare the dogs a nuisance and not a danger.
In an interview with The Daily News following the meeting, Town Manager Neil Harrington described what the designation means for Boccello and his two dogs.
Harrington said Boccello must always have them on a leash when he is taking them for a walk and the leash has to be no longer than 6 feet. He cannot have them in the garage where he works on his motorcycles when the garage door is open. He cannot take more than two dogs for a walk at a time. He must provide proof that he attended mandatory dog training classes, and he must muzzle them while on public property.
“He’ll be getting a letter from the selectmen to that effect sometime shortly,” Harrington said.
Boccello owns six dogs, but this ordinance only pertains to the two subject to the hearing.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
