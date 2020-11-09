WEST NEWBURY — The developer of a Chapter 40B project on Coffin Street is proceeding with some preliminary testing needed before construction can begin.
The Cottages at Rolling Hills proposal – which calls for 92 units and a home that already stands at 566 Main St. – requires MassHousing’s approval of the development plan and the project site.
But in the meantime, Chip Hall of Cottage Advisors has received permission from the Water Department to tie into an adjacent fire hydrant for a hydraulic load test to determine where to install a leach field that meets this project’s site and size.
Water Superintendent Michael Gootee confirmed that the Board of Water Commissioners agreed to charge Cottage Advisors at a conservation rate of $17.48 per 1,000 gallons for what is essentially a hydrant rental from the town.
The rate matches what other contractors are charged for this kind of request. Hall asked to tap 20 gpm for four days to conduct what Health Agent Paul Sevigny described as “a glorified perc test.”
The state Department of Environmental Protection is overseeing the project because it involves more than 10,000 gallons per day. Smaller projects are evaluated by the local Board of Health.
“There will be no impact to the residents with any water issues,” Gootee said.
Town Manager Angus Jennings said the testing should take place later this month.
Selectman Glenn Kemper suggested getting in touch with fire Chief Michael Dwyer in case there are difficulties with water pressure in the area during the testing.
At a virtual selectmen meeting Nov. 2, an abutter asked if Hall can change the location of the leach field if it doesn’t favor his plans. She asked that the public be kept abreast of any alteration.
“I think that’s a fair request,” Kemper said.
“It’s good to be thinking in advance,” agreed Selectman Rick Parker.
The West Newbury Neighborhood Coalition — a grassroots group that describes itself as “residents who are passionate about preserving the natural beauty and safety of West Newbury” — opposes the development, saying it isn’t the right fit for the town.
Though several residents have stated publicly that they support affordable housing, they worryHall’s project would bring rapid growth that permanently changes the town’s rural character and burdens taxpayer-funded resources.
They stressed that the scale, scope and density of the project would affect schools; place additional demands on an already-taxed water system; dangerously increase traffic on Coffin Street — a narrow, residential neighborhood; and endanger recreational activities and natural habitats on neighboring River Road, including nesting bald eagles.
Because less than 10% of the town’s housing stock is deed-restricted as affordable, developers whose plans include 25% affordable homes can seek density and other types of waivers from the Zoning Board of Appeals. West Newbury’s 2.5% affordable housing rate increases to 4.5% with Hall’s proposed development.
If MassHousing approves the application, the zoning board still has authority to impose certain types of conditions on the project during the public hearing process.
Among the state’s considerations are that the proposal and site are generally eligible under the Chapter40B guidelines and that the project is appropriate for a residential setting; that the design works for the proposed use with consideration for building massing, topography, environmental resources, and integration into current development patterns; and that the proposed project appears financially feasible in the housing market where it would be situated.
