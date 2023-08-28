AMESBURY — A Tewksbury man accused of cashing a bad check at a local bank last month was arraigned on several charges Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Craig C. Knowlton, 36, of Decarolis Drive, is also accused of trying to cash another check at a separate bank on the same day.
In all he faces six charges: forgery of a check (two counts), uttering a false check (two counts), larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and attempted larceny by check.
At Monday's arraignment, Judge Peter Doyle released Knowlton on personal recognizance but ordered him to stay away from the local Citizens Bank branch where he stole almost $4,000 and the local Newburyport Bank where he attempted to cash a check for $3,500 but failed, according to court records.
Both incidents took place within a few hours of each other on July 21. Police were able to track down Knowlton by a combination of video surveillance footage, statements from bank employees, the owners of the two companies listed on the bad checks and other testimony, Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed wrote in reports detailing the incidents.
When Reed asked Knowlton to come to the station for an interview, the detective asked him if he knew why.
"The checks, obviously," Knowlton said, according to Reed's report.
Knowlton told Reed that he was approached by two men who asked him if he wanted to make $600 by doing some demolition work. Intrigued by the offer, Knowlton went with the two men to Walmart for some new clothes and then a local McDonald's for a meal. After pulling into another parking lot, they were by met a third man who asked Knowlton if he wanted to make some money by cashing checks for him. At first Knowlton declined but changed his mind. They then drove to the first of two banks.
The checks were signed by Knowlton and came from two area companies. After trying but failing to cash a check at the first ban, he came back to the car and told them that he didn't want to do it again. One of the men pulled a gun on him and then said they knew where he lived.
Fearing for his life, he went to the second bank (Citizens) and successfully cashed it for $3,951, according to Reed's report.
But Reed said he was skeptical that the men had two checks with Knowlton's name on it.
"I further found it hard to believe he was being threatened with a gun since he was texting his girlfriend during the same time he was in the bank and most of the day. He told me that he wasn't making this up which I replied that I wasn't going to be making up the charges I was going to give him," Reed wrote in his report.
In his report, Reed listed more than a dozen texts between Knowlton and his girlfriend starting at 11:10 a.m. and ending around 6:40 p.m. The texts match many of the statements Knowlton made to Reed, including the offer of $600 for demolition work, the trip to Walmart for construction clothing and cashing checks for money. The girlfriend warned Knowlton not to do it saying cashing a check for more than $1,000 was a felony. Knowlton then said he had no choice after one of the men pulled a gun on him.
Reed spoke to both business owners who said they never wrote a check for Knowlton, Reed added in his report.
