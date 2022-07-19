SALISBURY — A western Massachusetts man arrested after he became upset with his Thai takeout order pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge Friday in Newburyport District Court and paid $150 in fees and fines.
Cory Luckey, 21, of Pittsfield became angry after accusing the owner of Mapow restaurant on Bridge Road of overcharging him for his takeout order and refused to leave. Luckey appeared intoxicated when police arrived Thursday about 5 p.m.
"I asked Luckey how he got to the restaurant, he told me he walked there," Salisbury police Officer Jeffrey Greene wrote in his report.
Luckey became belligerent when Greene asked to see his identification.
"Why do you need to see my ID? Where is your ID," Luckey told Greene, according to the officer's report. "I told Luckey that I needed to see his ID and that I wanted to get him on his way. Luckey turned around, put his hands behind his back and told me to arrest him."
Luckey said he did not care if he were arrested.
Greene and another police officer eventually arrested Luckey and patted him for weapons.
During the search, Luckey accused officers of touching him inappropriately. At the police station, Luckey continued to be disruptive, giving police false information and claiming his wallet was missing.
