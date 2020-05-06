NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital staff were greeted with an array of snacks and beverages during the afternoon shift change Wednesday thanks to a pair of creative agencies.
The event was a joint effort between Salem, New Hampshire-based The Hype! Agency and Hudson-based company Turtle Transit. They teamed up to create “The Thank You Movement,” a three-day tour of handing out food samples to staff outside 19 area medical centers.
Dayna Gilchrist, founder and CEO for The Hype! Agency, said after the COVID-19 pandemic caused all of her agency’s events to be canceled, she thought of hospital workers on the front lines of defense against the virus and started “The Thank You Movement” as a way to offer them support.
“I don’t think we realize that on the other side of those hospital doors, it’s a completely different world,” Gilchrist said. “Their days are filled with unending COVID-19. I wanted a way to give back to the folks that are doing that and brighten their day.”
Newburyport was a special stop for Gilchrist, who gave birth to her two children at Anna Jaques. It’s also where one of her close friends works as a nurse in the emergency room.
So during the 3 p.m. shift change Wednesday, masked hospital staff members coming to and from the building were presented with a layout of some of the 40,000 food and drink items donated for the initiative.
David LaFlamme, president of Anna Jaques' board of trustees, was at the hospital Wednesday afternoon and expressed his gratitude to The Hype! and Turtle Transit for helping his staff.
“We’re so proud of our staff — these are unprecedented times, and they’re showing such courage and dedication to our community and our patients,” LaFlamme said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.