NEWBURYPORT – Sandra Thaxter will lead two sessions March 12 and March 19 on “Voices of African Women – Women Writing for their Lives” at Newburyport Public Library.
The sessions will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day in the Director’s Room.
Thaxter will do readings and introduce the voices of the emerging new generation of writers from East Africa.
The texts to be read for this discussion are selected from two collections of short stories and one volume of poetry, published by Femrite, a small publishing company based in Kampala, Uganda.
The spirit of the women who wrote the stories and poetry bring the powerful words of creative fiction in Uganda. Most of these authors were born in rural villages.
Register with the Newburyport Adult Education online or from its catalog or just come to the sessions.
