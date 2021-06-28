Jan. 20: It was a day of low, leaden skies — one to match my mood — as I worked my way through a particularly tedious project.
The caller ID on my phone came up as Pook & Pook Auctioneers. Ron Pook, founder and CEO of the company, introduced himself and told me he had an artifact that he thought might be of interest to our museum.
While doing a pickup from an estate for an upcoming auction, Ron spotted a gravestone lying face down in the dirt. A researcher for the auction house had done some background searching and attributed the stone to Essex County.
Ron had called to say that he didn’t auction gravestones. It just wasn’t right, and he wanted the stone of an unknown 2-year-old girl named Abigail Chase to be returned to Essex County. I accepted the stone, on behalf of the museum, with the understanding that we would return it to the cemetery and the Chase family plot where the stone and the memory of the child would be cared for.
To understand the story of Abigail Chase, we need to go back to the spring of 1735. In May of that year, a boy in Kingston, New Hampshire, died, the first victim of an epidemic that was to leave parts of rural New England ravaged.
The disease from which this child died became identified as “throat distemper” – what we recognize today as diphtheria.
In 1939, Ernest Caulfield wrote a treatise titled: “A True History of the Terrible Epidemic Vulgarly Called the Throat Distemper Which Occurred in His Majesty’s New England Colonies Between the Years 1735 and 1740,” later published in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine.
Caulfield details the disease as it swept indiscriminately through New Hampshire towns throughout 1735 before leaping the state border and descending on Newbury in late 1735 and into 1736.
The statistics are staggering. In some of the towns, almost half the children died, often several in one family dying in quick succession, leaving the bereaved parents to bury them in a single grave.
In Newbury, some attributed the epidemic to a plague of large black caterpillars during the summer of 1735 that left the land barren and, at first, the disease was not taken seriously. However, there were over 100 deaths between September and December of 1735. On Chandler’s Lane (now Federal Street), 81 children were reported dead of the distemper.
The family of Moses and Elizabeth Chase, who lived on the eastern half of the Ensign Moses Chase homestead, were spared until spring 1736. Of their nine children, the first to be taken by the distemper was their youngest, Abigail, on May 15. She was 17 months old. Three days later on May 18, Abigail’s sister 5-year-old Rebekah succumbed. Finally, on May 27, their sister Anne, aged 8, died of the disease. The Chase family genealogy bears an asterisk after the little girls’ names, saying cause of death “throat distemper.”
One can only imagine the grief of Moses and Elizabeth Chase having three similar gravestones cut for their youngest children. The girls were buried in Bridge Street Cemetery (West Newbury) not far from the family farm.
The stones appear to have been cut by members of the Mullicken family, a Bradford stone carving family who learned their craft from John Hartshorn. The Mullickens became the primary stone carvers in the Merrimack Valley. The family consisted of Robert Mullicken and his sons, Robert Jr., John and Joseph.
The Chase stones all bear the attributes of Robert Jr. and John. The two brothers sometimes collaborated, one carving the design and the other carving the letters. The lettering on these stones is the work of John who consistently used broad capital A’s. All the Mullicken stones have a simple death’s head with a circle design on each side of the head and additional circles or rosettes on each finial.
Ron Pook is a member of the Berks County (Pennsylvania) Association for Graveyard Preservation. “I knew early on it wasn’t from around here. This stone had a great folk art presence. The beauty of these gravestones draws people to remove them, but it is a sacrilege that it should ever happen,” Ron said. “I felt very strongly that the right thing to do was to return it. I knew someone would care about this gravestone.”
After speaking with Ron, I contacted board member Jane Wild, who connected with Bridge Street Cemetery Trustee Mary Ann Fowler. Together, we have collaborated on the reinstallation of the stone to once again restore the Chase family plot as it was in the 18th century.
Preserving Abigail’s gravestone is preserving her memory here in Old Newbury. We believe the stone may have been missing since the mid-20th century. Its journey back to West Newbury is nothing less than remarkable due to the outstanding efforts of Ron Pook.
The gap in the stones, like a missing tooth, is where the Abigail stone will be reinstalled. Recently, the cemetery had ground-penetrating radar performed that confirms the grave of Abigail Chase. A ceremony will be held later this summer at the Bridge Street Cemetery to commemorate the return of Abigail’s stone.
Susan C.S. Edwards is the outgoing executive director of the Museum of Old Newbury. This article first appeared in the museum’s newsletter and is reprinted with permission of the author.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.