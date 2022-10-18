AMESBURY — The Actors Studio presents "Mary and Me" by Irene Kelleher from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Saturday, Nov. 19, at 109 Main St., Amesbury.
Thursday and Friday performances are at 8 p.m. with performances at 3 and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets: $30 general, $28 student/senior.
Masks required for the audience.
Net proceeds to benefit Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire and Tides for Reproductive Freedom.
Inspired by the tragedy of Ann Lovett, a 15-year-old girl who, in 1984, gave birth to a baby in a Magdalene Grotto in rural Ireland, "Mary and Me" follows 15-year-old Hannah Brennan, an Irish teen who visits a Magdalene grotto to pray to the Virgin Mary when she discovers she is pregnant. "Mary and Me" is produced in association with Glass Dove Productions.
Sponsors include Judy Mouradian, Ted Ruetenick, Suzanne Dubus, John Hauschildt and an anonymous donor.
