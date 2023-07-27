If the name Sally Ride doesn’t ring a bell for you, it should; she was an astronaut and physicist for NASA and was famous for being the first American woman in space in 1983.
Interestingly enough, the woman herself was reportedly disappointed she became so famous.
Upon learning this piece of information, I found myself going down a NASA history rabbit hole and in the end was happy I did. You see, the leaders at NASA were very sensitive about the public’s perception of them early on.
They worked very hard to navigate away from their astronauts fitting into the stereotypical “white male” mold that has plagued most government leadership positions. This was why Sally Ride was so vocal of her disappointment in how her gender impacted her fame; she truly felt and wished that female astronauts were considered a common thing.
Several of NASA’s stories from the 1970s like this fascinated me. In any event, my biggest takeaway from this history lesson was how the leaders of NASA were progressive in their understanding that they were only going to be as strong as the public that supported them.
Without public support, NASA would have dried up long ago and never gotten the funding needed to get our upcoming space shuttles off the ground.
Why should this matter to you or to me for that matter? It matters a great deal actually.
This way of thinking should be on the forefront of my mind as Amesbury police chief because a police department can only be as strong as the community who supports them. We are merely an extension of all of you and together, we are better.
It’s why we have worked so hard over the years building community relationships and have enjoyed bringing you events like Coffee with a Cop, Bike Safety Day, Breakfast with the Chiefs, Santa’s annual motorcycle ride, Fill a Cruiser and one of our favorites, National Night Out.
For 27 years, the Amesbury Police Department has been bringing this event to the community and every year it gets better and better! This year promises to be the best as we bring music from the Jump Street Band.
The popular Car & Truck Show, featuring a variety of construction, public service, antiques, racing cars and emergency vehicles, will be bigger and better than ever.
We will have fun inflatables from New England Party Rentals. Guests will be able to enjoy some delicious food from North Shore Beefie Boys and Tres Latina Food Trucks, or some hot dogs from Monstah Dawgs. Kitchen to Aisle Catering will have some sweet treats or you can cool off with some Hodgies Ice Cream.
This year, we will be adding a silent auction of New England sports memorabilia thanks to our friends at KBK Sports. Profits will be donated to The Pettengill House and help to fund the partnership between APD and Pettengill House that offers support for individuals and families who are struggling with alcohol and/or substance addiction.
These partnerships help increase access to treatment, raise awareness and educate the community, break down barriers and destigmatize addiction.
Having face-to-face time with you and your families is crucial to our success and is the only way we can break through some of the barriers that separate us. So, let’s learn from our history Amesbury, let’s make NASA and Sally Ride proud, help APD earn your confidence, and join us at our 27th annual National Night Out!
For questions about the Amesbury Night Out, please contact Officer Ronnie Guilmette at guilmetter@amesburyma.gov or 978-388-1217.
It is estimated nearly 38 million people will participate in the National Night Out this year in over 16,000 communities. Watch for more details as they become available in The Daily News of Newburyport and visit the department’s Facebook page at Amesbury Police Department (official).
Craig Bailey leads the Amesbury Police Department.
