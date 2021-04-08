Many years ago, the state launched a traffic safety campaign promoting: “A Little Courtesy Won’t Kill You.”
The effort was designed to encourage motorists to pay a little more attention to details such as using turn signals, yielding the right of way, watching for pedestrians, not following too closely and others.
I’m sure experienced drivers can share many tales of what they have seen driving along the highway over the years. Sadly, with the amount of traffic increasing annually, courtesy seems to have become a forgotten trait all too often.
The contribution for this week’s edition of “The Beat” comes from my good friend Walter, who shared a few tales with me. He also asked that I pass along some words about being courteous to people with handicaps or disabilities, as we all share the road.
Handicapped parking spaces are reserved for those who deal with medical or physical issues daily. Challenges such as vision impairment, heart conditions, mobility limitations and older age. Placards should not be abused by family members or friends, simply to save a few steps, especially when only making a “quick” stop.
I was able to speak with the low vision support group at the Amesbury Senior Center several times and always heard common remarks from attendees.
We live in a busy society and motorists often seem to be rushing or distracted when driving. While many intersections have pedestrian signals, a handicapped or older person may take longer to get across the street when given the OK.
Taking a right on red, after making a complete stop, helps improve traffic flow but can also be dangerous to a pedestrian. It’s crucial for motorists to stop and look before taking the right on red.
Being patient is not always the most popular human trait but the pandemic has shown us we all need to take things a little slower. It’s not just limited to the roadway, either, a little courtesy goes a long way in public places such as the grocery store.
While it’s a challenge to follow the green arrows, avoid the "Do not enter" signs and socially distance at times, this is likely our new normal. It’s a new lifestyle, but “it is what it is” as we move forward.
So, while we may not think we have the time to show it, a little courtesy can go a long way.
Allowing the car exiting the highway to merge into your lane, stopping so a pedestrian can safely cross the street, not hitting the horn immediately because the car in front of you hesitates to pull forward, and using your turn signals are easy practices to follow.
New traffic safety campaigns are always being introduced, but sometimes the old ones make a lot of sense, too. We share the roads with a variety of forms of traffic and being courteous can make the voyage a lot safer for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.