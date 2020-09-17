The Amesbury Beat: A major transformation takes place on Elm St.

It’s been a few weeks since I mentioned something about the Elm Street reconstruction project, so I wanted to give readers an update in case you’ve been avoiding the area.
The busiest street in Amesbury has certainly undergone a transformation this year, thanks to funding from MassDOT. For several weeks, the roadway looked more like the surface of the moon as contractors installed a new drainage system and performed a full-depth excavation.
Crews from Tropeano have been taking advantage of the good weather and reduced traffic volume, thanks to the pandemic, to get quite a bit accomplished. Although a lot of the work cannot be seen, their progress will make it easier and safer to navigate down the road.
Sept 1 brought a welcome sight to the neighborhood as a convoy of dump trucks hauled in hundreds of tons of asphalt. The 20 trucks made round trips from the Aggregate Industries plant in Chelmsford over the course of four days to produce a much smoother surface between Railroad Avenue and Oak Street.
The one-way pattern was extended to accommodate extra work and plans called for the curbing and sidewalk crews to arrive shortly as I wrote this column. Mark, the project foreman from Tropeano, is hopeful to have the new sidewalks installed on one side of Elm Street between Clark and Oak streets before winter.
I know it seems early to start thinking about the season but we all know it’s ahead. Over the next several weeks, crews will continue working on the drainage system, traffic controls and the transfer of many utility lines.
Yes, you will see them digging up the new pavement at times as they uncover the sewer manholes and catch basins. Hopefully, the natural gas and water lines installed in anticipation of this project will not have any issues so the binder coat can remain intact.
The mayor’s office, MassDOT and the Department of Public Works have been providing regular updates on the progress. Please visit the Amesbury city website or Public Works Facebook page for additional information. Drive slowly when using Elm Street or the detour routes, and expect a few more weeks of extensive work in the area.
It’s likely you’ve noticed the amount of daylight is diminishing as we approach the first day of autumn. With a later sunrise and earlier sunset, motorists need to be alert for pedestrians and bicyclists due to fewer hours of sunlight.
If you are walking, jogging or cycling, please wear light-colored clothing, carry a flashlight and monitor the traffic around you. Don’t forget to keep an eye out on the roadway for wildlife as well, especially deer, as they tend to be very active at dawn and dusk.
We have quite a variety of wildlife in this area and it’s not uncommon for “nocturnal” animals to be out in the daytime. Unfortunately, collisions between wildlife and motor vehicles have steadily increased over the years.
