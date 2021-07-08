The Amesbury Beat: A quarter century of columns

I’d like to take a few moments this week to share some exciting news: It’s my 25th anniversary of writing a weekly newspaper column!
I’m humbled by the thought of reaching the silver plateau of my career as a columnist and must admit I look forward to the task each week.
What started with a couple of paragraphs as “Watchwords” in the Amesbury News in July 1996 has evolved into a 500- to 600-word feature in The Daily News today.
So, when I do the math, 25 years x 52 weeks = a lot of words in print. Thankfully, the home computer has replaced the manual typewriter but I still only use two fingers to transfer thoughts into sentences.
I’m fortunate to have a tremendous amount of material to use as there is no shortage of safety tips, crime prevention material and community happenings out there.
Over the years, I’ve been able to help educate the public with information to be safer and prevent crime. Too often residents are shocked or surprised by an incident but sadly, bad things can happen anywhere.
Luckily, we reside in safer cities and towns where the good news greatly outweighs the bad. Our communities are making great things happen as people work together to move forward.
Although my name appears as the author each week, I’ve had a lot of assistance over the years. Suggestions from readers, tips from fellow officers and friends, fundraising efforts and local happenings have helped to keep the column beating.
The various editors and staff at the Amesbury News and Daily News have always been supportive and accommodating, even when space was tight. I also enjoyed a “freedom of the press,” allowed to share whatever was on my mind and never censored by my bosses.
I’m thankful for their support and truly appreciate all the help along the way. Of course, a big thank-you to people like Mrs. Amesbury, Patty Hoyt, who helped guide this Amesbury High graduate through the English world.
As I look back on the various topics I covered over the last quarter century, I can only describe the experience as “wow.”
I have been able to help promote community efforts, combat diseases, bring attention to social issues, share thoughts on current events and let readers know they can prevent crime and make neighborhoods safer.
I’ve added some insight on police work, advertising available services and paying tribute to the many achievements of the people in our community. We’ve shared good times, bad, happy and sad, but accepted the challenges and changes, together, along the way.
It’s been an honor and privilege to share a piece of history with readers and I look forward to what’s ahead. Lastly, I must thank everyone who takes a few moments each week to catch "The Beat.
While the delivery of information has changed over the years, our communities still rely on the local coverage of current events by resources like The Daily News.
Today, you can click on an app anytime, instead of waiting for the paperboy to visit your doorstep; I guess “It’s a Small World” after all.
