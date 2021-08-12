The Amesbury Beat: 'A shining example of community spirit'

Last week’s National Night Out celebration in Amesbury was certainly a success and a shining example of community spirit.
Mother Nature provided ideal weather conditions and crowds of young and old came out to honor the importance of working together to make a community safer.
As advertised, there was something for kids of all ages: special guests, classic cars and trucks, food, games, live music, displays and old-fashioned family fun. On behalf of Officer Ron Guilmette, who organized this year’s 25th anniversary bash, a huge thank-you to everyone who made the evening memorable.
A steady line of attendees sampled the various food options as The Jumpstreet Band played classics from the '70s and '80s.
Rick Middleton, Ken Hodge Jr., Don Marcotte, Pete Brock and Bob Stanley greeted sports fans while younger folks caught up with Elmo, Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man and others.
Representatives from the armed forces had great displays, including a replica USAF Thunderbirds jet, ready for takeoff.
Big rigs from Amesbury & Newburyport Towing, the Amesbury DPW and Fire Department were available for photo opportunities while a large collection of classics and hot rods captured the attention of all, thanks to Jeff Picard.
Funny cars from Gotham PD, Starsky & Hutch, Jurassic Park and ZZ Top also captured everyone’s attention, as did the appearance of Boston Helicopter.
Of course, there was a great assortment of public safety vehicles, including the Essex County Sheriff’s Department van, a South Hampton PD cruiser, Amesbury Emergency Management cooling station and APD motorcycle. For comparison, a 1951 classic Massachusetts State Police cruiser was parked alongside a newer 2020 SUV.
Several community partners, including the senior center, The Pettengill House, Jets Football, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce and many others set up displays showcasing their roles in making Amesbury a safer and better city.
A number of local sponsors, including Amesbury Chevrolet, the Kiwanis Club and Youth Funding, helped make activities such as a rock wall, bouncy slide and obstacle course available. Of course, events such as the Night Out would not be possible without the help of a dedicated team of volunteers representing Amesbury High, civic groups and special police.
It takes a village to raise a child and the same village plays an important role in keeping citizens safe. Police cannot do the job alone and rely on community partnerships to provide support, today more than ever.
Challenges such as social issues, domestic violence, crime, mental health and substance abuse are seemingly worse than ever. Collaborations to address these challenges to find innovative and productive results really work, especially in smaller communities like ours.
Although it may be impossible to resolve every matter quickly or prevent every crime, community and police partnerships are crucial. In most instances, police departments are the first contacted when someone needs help, so their role remains vital.
The National Night Out is an opportunity to thank the people who work with police to make our communities safer and better places; a goal nearly every resident wants realized.
It may be easy to criticize the actions or inactions of police agencies but there are certainly a lot of people who are glad they are available 24/7.
