The Amesbury Beat: A time to celebrate community, police partnerships

I wanted to take some time, this week and next, to promote an upcoming event happening on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Amesbury High School.
It’s the annual National Night Out Car & Truck Show and will feature something for kids of every age. This will actually be the 25th time the Amesbury Police Department has participated in the national event, which began in 1984.
The NNO is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, an organization based in Pennsylvania to promote safer communities and partnerships.
Amesbury’s Justin Koll has been working with Officer Ron Guilmette to celebrate the silver anniversary, hoping to make the event bigger and better than ever.
One of the biggest changes this year will be an invitation to several food vendors, including Monstah Dawgs, Butter UR Biscuit and the Whoo(pie) Wagon.
They will have specialty food items available for purchase and promise some delicious choices. Any fan of the hit television show “Food Truck Wars" is familiar with the great cuisine available, so bring your appetite!
We often refer to a special time as a “Kodak moment” and appreciate the photos taken to relive an occasion, over and over.
Well parents, if you are looking for some “Kodak moments,” be sure to bring your camera to the Night Out.
Cars and trucks of all shapes and sizes will be displayed, including military, construction, public service and emergency equipment. Of course, the classics of the past will be there along with some newer models from local dealers.
It’s an opportunity for you to get a closer look at some of the cool vehicles seen around the area. How would you like to meet a Boston sports star?
You’ll have an opportunity to say hello, have your photo taken with or get an autograph from one of several special guests; more details coming next week.
We’ll also have a number of displays from civic groups, service providers and community partners who make our city so special. Of course, the event is not exclusive to residents of Amesbury, everyone is invited and welcome; check the APD Facebook page for daily updates.
It’s never been more important to embrace the benefits of the partnerships formed through community policing.
Most residents want to live in a safe, peaceful community and police officers are dedicated to assuring that happens. They are also the first called, 24/7, when the moment happens and someone needs help.
In fact, they are regularly called, even when the matter has nothing to do with public safety. Sadly, it seems our society has become more divided and violent than ever, even with calls to defund the police; nearly 200 officers have been lost this year in the line of duty.
I’m not saying that changes aren’t needed but police have been lobbying for many of those changes for years. Mental health, accountability, substance abuse, domestic violence and countless social issues such as the lack of adequate food, health care and parenting fuel unrest in our nation.
In small communities like ours, the public support for police officers is incredible and sincerely appreciated. Police officers are there to protect and serve their communities but they need your help and support to get the job done.
The National Night Out is an opportunity to celebrate community and police partnerships as we all work together to make our cities and towns safer for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.