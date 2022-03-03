As I’ve mentioned a few times in the past, there’s never a shortage of material to consider when planning a new column of “The Amesbury Beat.”
Crime prevention, safety tips, current news and community happenings provide a full-course menu each week. I try to maintain a list of suggestions but rarely am able to cross off every item before adding new ones.
I’ve caught a few stories on the local news lately, which show how important it is to learn about crime prevention. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released some 2021 data and the trends are alarming; consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion, up from $3.4 billion in 2020.
The crimes vary but obviously, criminals are making a very good living at our expense. In fact, even if you are not a victim directly, these crimes cost all consumers and taxpayers.
The scams include identity theft, investments, fake sweepstakes, internet services, job opportunities and online shopping. Perhaps you remember a television spot from Frugal Fannie’s in Westwood, which aired for several years on Boston stations.
“An educated consumer is our best customer” was a line often used by Fannie Doxer as she advertised weekly specials. Well, you have got to be an educated consumer today; not only to fight inflation, but to avoid the scams.
The internet has become a great spot to find what you’re looking for: variety, hidden gems, rare collectibles, a virtual yard sale and even attractive prices.
A product search often reveals numerous options from merchants across the globe. Sometimes, however, what seems like a great deal is anything but.
You place your order, provide a credit card number and anxiously wait for the delivery. As soon as the FedEx or UPS driver departs, you eagerly open the package, only to realize you’ve been ripped off.
Online shopping scams ranked second last year in complaints to the FTC and while you may eventually recoup some of the losses, you still have plenty of aggravation and frustration.
I noticed a great example recently of an offer, which seemed just a little too good to be true. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the television show “Emergency,” which can still be found in syndication today.
The show chronicled the responses of the LA County Fire Department and their innovative paramedic program. In honor of the anniversary, a diecast replica model has been produced and advertises for about $100 through various dealers.
After checking out a couple of spots online, I noticed several other advertisements from vendors, offering the same model for prices as low as $39.95.
Well, a few collectors purchased Squad 51 at the discounted price and have begun receiving their shipments, only to discover a cheap imitation in the box.
Sometimes, the lower price does not always result in the best product; focus on becoming an educated consumer so you get the most for your money.
