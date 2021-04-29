The Amesbury Beat: Another successful Drug Take Back Day

Nearly 200 pounds of unwanted medications were collected in Amesbury for the spring Drug Take Back Day.
The accumulation included items dropped off since the last Take Back in October as well as 72 pounds of medications collected at the police station on Saturday.
The semiannual event is an opportunity for residents to clean out their medicine cabinets so unwanted and dangerous items don’t end up in the wrong hands. Amesbury and other participating departments brought the medications to the DEA for a safe destruction at the Haverhill incinerator.
In case you missed the spring collection, unwanted items can be dropped off in the kiosk, located in the front lobby of the police station, 24/7. Please do not drop off sharps; a kiosk for needles and sharps is available at the Health Department in the Ordway Building, 9 School St., during regular city business hours.
If you happen to be a member of AARP, hopefully you took some time to read the special investigative report appearing in their April bulletin. The feature covers current scams, crime prevention tips and how consumer protection groups, like AARP, are fighting back.
The piece also includes insight from someone who actually gained access to the “den of thieves.” It’s an eye-opening piece, which sadly demonstrates the extent these criminals will go to steal your money.
Although progress has been made to stop these incidents, it’s an uphill and international battle. In fact, as I was writing this week’s column, I received several calls on my home phone, displaying different local numbers on my Caller ID.
I let the answering machine do the work and got a message that my Amazon account received a suspicious charge; quite funny, since I don’t have one.
I couldn’t resist and actually engaged one of the foreign callers, who asked that I log on to “anydesk.com.”
These are the sorts of warning signs you need to recognize because the crooks will talk you into a costly mistake. I actually had the AARP Bulletin in front of me and asked which one was him in the photo; he hung up. Check out the informative feature, it’s also available online at AARP and you don’t need to be a member to access it.
Lastly, starting next week, I’ll begin a four-part series on traffic safety as many departments utilize the month of May to promote the importance.
Several forms of traffic, besides passenger vehicles, utilize our roadways as we all share the road. The combination of traffic safety education and enforcement does help make communities safer.
I’ll share some of the data from APD and try to dispel the myth that traffic enforcement is merely a revenue grabber. Fewer households only have one vehicle today, which translates into a lot of traffic on local streets and highways.
As we approach the summer months, tourism increases the volume as well — increasing the number of crashes on any street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.