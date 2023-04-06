Homeowners face many challenges when supporting their families, especially as costs continue to soar.
While some tasks around the house can be tackled by do-it-yourselfers, others must be handled by professionals or younger folks. As we grow older, it can become more difficult to address some of the annual tasks while finding a contractor can be another story.
Homeowners must often decide if some jobs are feasible today or risk higher costs by postponing until tomorrow. Spring is also a time of year when the door-to-door solicitors appear, offering a variety of services.
There are a few concerns when a stranger rings the bell or knocks at your front door. Many residents are reluctant to answer, which is not a bad idea.
I encourage residents to keep the doors locked when inside, preventing someone from simply walking in. Another concern: While you are distracted and speaking with someone at the front door, an accomplice can enter your home from the rear.
A burglar in your home is dangerous and a theft can happen quickly. As with those unwanted telephone calls, it is best to avoid speaking with a stranger at your door in the first place. If someone claims to need assistance or refuses to leave, call 911 immediately.
The most common door-to-door home improvement scams involve driveway repairs, tree work, roof patches and painting. A solicitor may claim to have leftover materials, cite a safety issue on your property, offer to repair something you cannot clearly see or provide an estimate at an appealing price.
It is very important to hire a licensed and insured contractor, obtain references, investigate any permit requirements, and examine every contract carefully. Many contractors will require a partial payment before starting a job so they can obtain the necessary materials.
This is common and fair; Just do not be duped into overpaying before work begins. Legitimate contractors will use steps to acquire payment as their work progresses, protecting both parties.
Another technique used by con artists is falsely claiming an injury while doing a job. He or she may claim to have fallen and intends to file a claim against your home insurance.
In many cases, they accept a cash settlement instead of going through the paperwork and hassle or damage your property. Other scammers will offer one price before starting the job only to demand more once the work begins.
It can be tough to safely find the right person to do a job, so do some homework, get referrals, and even check with the building inspector’s office.
Maintaining property is challenging enough today, you do not need to see your funds go down the drain because of a scam.
