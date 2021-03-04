The Amesbury Beat: Be careful of icy roads, potholes

The month of March typically features quite a variety of weather annually as our region transitions from winter to spring.
The angle of the sun is noticeably higher, so don’t forget the sunscreen, and we’ll be adding some daylight next weekend with the start of daylight saving time.
March can be a windy month and while we’ll need to wait for the April showers to deliver May flowers, the first signs of color have broken through the frost.
We got a little of everything this winter but I think everyone is ready to awake from hibernation. Given the slow but steady progress against the pandemic, perhaps we’ll even experience some normalcy soon as well.
As a preview of spring, I thought I would share a few preseason tips with you this week since the Red Sox have begun training in Florida!
As an avid sports fan, especially of the Sox, I know their return means the warmer weather is not far away. Please continue to monitor the forecasts, though, since we can still experience severe weather with the seasons battling for control.
Fortunately, the March sunshine usually does melt snow fairly quickly even if we receive a good storm.
Remember to be careful as the sun may melt the snow during the day but puddles can freeze overnight and make for an icy commute in the morning. Please completely clear the ice and frost on your windows before heading out.
The warming and thawing can produce some large puddles and, of course, the dreaded potholes in the roadway.
While frustrating to motorists, potholes are a New England tradition and can cause costly damage to your vehicle. Traveling on some streets may seem more like driving on the moon, so it’s more important than ever to slow down.
Be prepared to stop and only venture over the yellow line if the oncoming lane is completely clear. Motorists should also be very careful after dark as visibility will be greatly reduced. Public works crews are working overtime to make repairs but their workload is daunting.
It’s also the time of year when we start to see more of our furry neighbors as they emerge from their winter homes.
Although Amesbury is a city, we share our community with an abundance of wildlife, including fox, deer, coyotes and many more.
You may even encounter a larger animal such as a bear or moose, which of course, you should never approach.
It’s also a myth that nocturnal animals only come out at night; if they are hungry, are feeding children or looking for a friend, they will venture out in the daytime.
In most cases, he or she will simply move along if left alone. Be aware that vehicles share the roadways with animals, too; stay alert to avoid a collision.
