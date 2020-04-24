The Amesbury Beat: Be extra careful in this age of COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis continues and many residents have discovered a new pastime: walking, especially as the warmer weather arrives.
Whether it’s a trip downtown, being accompanied by your furry friend or just some steps through the neighborhood, many people are looking for a change of scenery and some refreshing air.
Although the volume of motor vehicle traffic is lighter, it’s still important to stay alert to your surroundings. In fact, because traffic is lighter, some motorists are driving a bit faster and may not be as attentive as they should.
Pedestrians are urged to stay alert to moving vehicles, look left-right-left before crossing and use crosswalks or signals if available. Please use the sidewalk when possible or walk against traffic when not.
Be especially attentive to vehicles backing or turning, keep track of children on every walk, and respect social distancing when passing others.
The COVID-19 scams are starting to show up, so be careful not to become a victim. If you are seeking to help someone in need, make donations to reputable and local organizations only.
In the months ahead, several businesses and agencies are going to need help and your support. Don’t let the dollars meant to provide assistance end up in a criminal’s pocket.
Avoid being fooled by a caller or email pressuring you for a quick donation or access to your personal information. Apparently, there is also a text message going around, which claims you may have been exposed to the virus.
You are asked to click on a link, which could direct you to a malicious site. Remember, not everything you see online is accurate; deal with local and state health departments or your physician with medical questions and concerns. Thus far, police have not received any reports locally, but it’s just a matter of time before the COVID-19 crimes spread as well.
Lastly, as we begin toward a path of recovery, most of us agree there will be plenty of changes associated with the reopening of our economy. It’s likely the new normal will be quite different from the old; with events canceled, reminders about handwashing, social distancing and face masks everywhere.
We’ll still need to be careful going forward to protect older residents and those with chronic health conditions. While shutting things down needed to happen at a certain pace, so does the process of opening our lives back up.
I like to compare it with a flight of stairs; you’ve got to take one step at a time. The level of patience in our local communities has been remarkable and we’ve almost reached the finish line.
We can either look at the adversity as an opportunity or an excuse; let’s work together for a better and brighter future to seize the opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.