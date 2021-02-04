The Amesbury Beat: Be fully prepared for winter driving

The month of February is notorious for epic snowstorms, including the legendary Blizzard of 1978.
In fact, as I was typing this week’s column, forecasters were warning of a major storm heading our way. The debate of whether or not the groundhog saw his shadow this week will likely go on for another six weeks.
Thus far, winter has not been too tough but I expect motorists will be dealing with snowy road conditions again. I wanted to share a few winter driving reminders this week as spring does not arrive until March 20.
Driving in New England can be an adventure and the best tip is to stay home during a storm when possible. Residents should also keep in mind that it takes time for road crews to clear streets and sidewalks once the storm winds down, especially during long storms.
In the event you must drive during a storm, assure your vehicle is cleaned off before you put it into drive. Check the windshield wipers and keep the washer fluid full.
Once you are on the road, slow down; most crashes happen because the operator was going too fast. Resources such as first responders and tow truck operators will be stretched during bad weather; expect their response to be slower if needed.
Driving actions must be done gradually: starting, stopping, turning. Please realize it’s going to take more time to do these and road conditions will be a factor. Missing a turn could quickly result in becoming stuck outside the roadway.
Leave enough space between yours and other vehicles; remember, not every other driver may be as skilled or experienced as you are.
Anticipate potential problems as other drivers navigate the snow-covered course with you; aggressive driving does not work during a storm.
Know your route, be aware of hills, curves, turns and the potential problems associated with them. It’s going to be difficult to stop as you descend a hill, enter a curve or drive across an elevated roadway.
These roadways can become icy and very dangerous, especially when you are going too fast. Be aware of changing road surfaces; a wet roadway in one neighborhood can quickly become icy as you enter the next.
As a reminder, check weather forecasts regularly, keep your car fueled and in good working order, store a shovel and some sand in the trunk, and pack an overnight bag if you have a long commute.
Although the month is a short 28 days, a lot can happen during four weeks when winter tries to play catchup. A fully charged cell phone is another important item to carry, just in case your car becomes disabled.
Spring is in sight and by now, we’ve all learned a new respect for patience.
