The Amesbury Beat: Be on the lookout for bicycles, motorcycles

As we enter the warmer months, our roadways will become a bit busier with the return of bicycles and motorcycles.
I thought I’d include a few tips about bicycle safety, for children and adults, in this week’s column. Of course, bicycle safety starts with motorists; always proceed with caution when encountering a bicyclist on the street.
According to the latest statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a staggering 857 cyclists were killed in crashes in 2018.
A bicycle lacks protection for a rider, unlike a motor vehicle. Assure there’s plenty of room when passing, check carefully when making a turn and double-check before backing.
Bicyclists must also do their part by riding with traffic, staying alert to their surroundings, being courteous and obeying signs and signals. A significant number of bicycle crashes occur between 6 and 9 p.m.; if you are riding at dusk or after dark, be careful; wear light-colored clothing and have reflectors or lights on your bicycle.
Parents and guardians should spend time with younger riders so they are prepared to hit the road. Although sidewalks are designed for pedestrians, young riders should use the concrete while respecting others.
Children under 14 are required to wear a helmet but they are practical for adults, too. Helmets should fit level and snuggly on your head with two fingers between the eyebrows and helmet.
Riders should be able to straddle the bicycle with both feet touching the ground when stopped. Be sure to check the equipment to assure everything is working properly before leaving the yard. Most bicycles are designed for one person and riders should avoid carrying bulky items that could impede safe operation.
The month of May has arrived but most of us have the feeling it’s still Groundhog Day because of the global pandemic. It was certainly a treat to watch the NFL Draft last week, which gave sports fans a bit of fresh air.
While we should be following the start of the baseball season and in the middle of hockey and basketball playoffs, we are discovering quarantine karaoke and binge watching. It does seem the leagues are working on plans to resume some normalcy and hopefully we’ll hear the words, “Play ball” soon.
Lastly, I’m sure anyone familiar with “The Beat” is aware of my passion for meteorology. I must say congratulations to Barry Burbank, who retired from Channel 4 last weekend.
Barry spent 42 years at the station, starting shortly after the infamous “Blizzard of ‘78” when manual maps were handwritten. To say he’s seen an evolution in forecasting would be an understatement, especially given the technology of today.
His forecasts were always thorough and informative as viewers prepared for their day; he certainly took his role seriously. Barry was a television fixture who also made appearances at local schools, inspiring future generations of scientists; thanks Barry for 42 years of great service to our communities.
Tom Hanshaw retired from the Amesbury Police Department in 2019.
