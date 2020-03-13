I’m guessing you are familiar with the saying, “Rome was not built in a day.”
Well, I guess the same can be said about one of the busiest ways in Amesbury: Elm Street. I was able to attend the public presentation on the reconstruction project last week and learned the initiative began in 1998, which was a few years ago.
I wanted to follow up on Jim Sullivan’s article, which appeared in The Daily News last Saturday and gives readers a perspective from the police side of the project. I’m certain over the next few months, motorists will be seeing quite a police presence in the area as Amesbury’s newest “Big Dig” gets underway.
My first road construction detail was actually on Elm Street, back in the spring of 1984; yes, when carriages were still rolling through town.
Among my duties as crime prevention officer while I was working was to track crash and citation data. Elm Street always ranked first or second in the various traffic-related fields because of the volume, numerous intersections and access to the highways. Surely, residents can attest as to how busy the street is, all the time, but also how desperately repairs are needed to the roadway and sidewalks.
City officials did a wonderful job at the presentation, sharing a tremendous amount of information, answering questions and sincerely listening to concerns. It certainly appears they are ready to keep the public updated as the project rolls along, utilizing several resources, such as the city website, DPW Facebook page, Swift 911 and of course, The Daily News.
The contractor, J. Tropeano of North Andover, has done quite a bit of work in the city over the years, including the Route 150 reconstruction project from School Street to Haverhill Road a couple of years ago. Familiarity with the community is truly beneficial toward assuring the job is completed thoroughly.
State Highway is investing a significant amount of money into the reconstruction but motorists should also expect a lot of supplemental work by utility crews as poles and lines are relocated along the way.
The focus this year will be between Railroad Avenue (just outside Market Square) and Monroe Street, as crews install a new drainage system to start. Work is scheduled to occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily but could be extended if crews encounter issues during the day.
In order to assure inbound traffic keeps moving, detours will be in place for outbound traffic. I actually spoke with the foreman from the company last week and he assures signage will be in place to assist motorists. Residents should take a few moments to become familiar with alternate routes; Google Maps provides a nice view.
From a police perspective, the object is to keep traffic moving: safely and smoothly. We also need to maintain access for emergency vehicles, limit the impact on neighborhoods, and provide guidance as motorists try to navigate their way through.
In addition, officers are there to protect the crews who are making the repairs and upgrades. They do their best to accommodate everyone, especially residents and businesses, which will remain open during the project. Elm Street is a busy way and the reconstruction will certainly make things a bit more hectic.
The best advice to follow when construction begins, which will be shortly, is to avoid the area unless you live there or have business to do. One lane will be open to traffic, if you are proceeding through: Go slowly, stay alert, be patient and watch for directions from the detail officers.
Motorists should always be prepared to stop and be cautious around the construction equipment. The lower part of Elm Street is narrow and work will be extensive; detours may be extended to 24 hours in this section at times.
Road construction is nothing new in the city and this adventure will be complete before you know it; just in time for the next “Big Dig.”
