We’ve still got a few more weeks of spring but the unofficial start of summer happens this weekend as we celebrate Memorial Day. While the spring weather has had some ups and downs, it’s likely we’ll be experiencing some consistent warmer temperatures. Following two years of dealing with a pandemic, which is still affecting our daily lives, a lot of residents will be celebrating this weekend. It’s also important to remember the true meaning of the day, as we remember those who have passed, especially our fallen veterans. Although our nation faces many challenges today, we still enjoy the freedoms many nations can only dream of. Our freedom was and is not free but the result of tremendous cost and sacrifice. Cookouts, family gatherings and community happenings will highlight the weekend, so everyone is encouraged to celebrate responsibly. Impaired driving, associated with alcohol or drugs, is illegal and responsible for needless tragedies every day, despite public education, stricter laws and stories on the news. Too often we hear an account of an innocent person who falls victim to a careless action by someone who made a very bad decision. The costs of impaired driving, both personally and financially, are alarming and can impact an entire community. It’s not worth the risk of hurting someone, being arrested or taking an innocent life; if you celebrate this weekend, seek an alternative before getting behind the wheel.
Driving around the highways and local roadways, it’s likely you have noticed more other memorials. Sadly, these memorials are set up on the side of the road as a way to remember a life lost in a traffic crash. Pedestrians, drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists are remembered with an arrangement of candles, flowers, crosses and such. While these memorials may fade over time, family members relive the tragedy long after the flowers wilt and candles dim. Seemingly, crash data, personal experiences and the number of memorials illustrate our roadways are becoming more dangerous. While the number of registered vehicles continues to increase, shouldn’t new safety measures, equipment upgrades, road design changes and public education be making our roads safer? Perhaps it’s time to take a serious look at why traffic crashes are on the rise?
The Rotary Club’s Bike Safety Day was held last Saturday, just before the heat arrived. Participants were given free helmets; an equipment check-up and a goodie bag upon completing the newly designed rodeo course. Officer Dave Clark and a handful of special officers taught children some important safety tips, including how to navigate around an obstacle, staying alert when passing a driveway and to always look left-right-left. They were also able to practice their steering and turning skills while riding the course several times. A very special thank you to the Amesbury Rotary Club for hosting this important safety program as we begin the summer season. On behalf of Chief Bailey and the staff at Amesbury PD, I want to wish readers a very happy and safe Memorial Day weekend.
