The Amesbury Beat: Be wary of possible con artists

Everyone has likely dreamed of winning a million dollars in a sweepstakes, being chosen to sail away on a cruise or to take advantage of a sure investment.
As our technology continues to evolve, so do the methods used by con artists, who want to steal your money. Many of the schemes they use are based upon the tricks that have worked for years, quite successfully, too.
The best defense against a scam is public education: teaching people to recognize the warning signs. Law enforcement agencies and consumer groups work together to teach the public, young and old, what to watch for.
I sought the help of Sgts. Leary and Mulrenin once again with this week’s column about some of the current scams being reported in the area. While some may question why anyone would fall for such a scam, unfortunately victims do because the perpetrators can sell a great story.
A con artist can pretend to share common interests, take advantage of your generosity and seem like a long, lost friend in no time. The longer you continue the correspondence, the better chance he or she will take your money. You are by no means being rude; never hesitate to “just say no” and end the conversation.
Sgt. Leary shared a few examples of recent scams in the region with me, including the ever-popular “grandparent scam.”
The victim will receive a call from someone claiming to be their grandchild or an attorney. The child has been arrested and needs “bail money” but asks the victim not to reach out to other family members because he’s embarrassed. The victim is asked to purchase prepaid credit cards and provide the code numbers or wire funds via Western Union.
Once the funds are sent, the money is long gone, often to a bank account in another country. Recently, these scams have actually involved the perpetrators meeting the victim in person to collect the funds, hence a very dangerous situation.
Another popular scam involves a notification you are eligible for a government grant. The perpetrator will claim you are entitled to a significant amount of money and asks you to send a small fee to process your application. He follows with requests for more money, insisting the big pay day is on the way. Victims have lost thousands of dollars in these scams.
As I mentioned a few weeks ago, it’s tax season and everyone is finalizing their returns. Con artists know this as well and will take advantage if given the opportunity.
Often, you’ll receive a call, insisting you owe a substantial amount to the IRS and threatening to have police intervene. They can even spoof their number, so “IRS” or the local police department number shows up on your Caller ID.
Although you allegedly owe a lot of money, the caller settles for a lower amount, as long as you provide the funds immediately. It’s important to remember that the IRS will not usually call you until several letters have been sent and they will never threaten police involvement or simply settle for a lower amount.
Be wary of anyone who calls claiming your personal information has been compromised and must be verified. Never provide your information to an unsolicited caller.
As I sit down to write this column, it seems as though the world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus.
While we certainly must take such a situation seriously, it’s also important not to panic. Undoubtedly, con artists will try to take advantage of the situation with prevention offers, fundraising efforts and miracle cures; all for a price of course.
Avoid falling for these types of scams by dealing with reputable health care providers such as your physician, local pharmacy and community health department or state health agency.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired Amesbury police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.