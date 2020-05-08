I recently saw a story online concerning the increased popularity of motorcycle riding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enjoying the open road on a motorcycle is understandably a nice way to escape what’s happening, especially with less traffic. I’m sure you’ve noticed the awareness signs and campaigns to promote motorcycle safety because nearly 5,000 motorcyclists were killed in 2018.
Motorcyclists have less protection, which can make a crash tragic; everyone has a role to reduce crashes on the road. Drivers are asked to “check twice to save a life,” use caution when making a turn, be aware of blind spots, leave plenty of distance behind a motorcycle, and always use signals.
Riders need to be prepared to handle the challenges out there, trained and licensed properly, and sober at all times. Monitoring speed, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, respecting the rules of the road, and avoiding blind spots are crucial for safe operation.
They need to be ready for just about anything because dangers appear quickly; an abrupt stop, improper turn, debris on the roadway and unsafe lane changes. It’s not just the law in Massachusetts, it’s a good practice: Always wear a helmet.
On behalf of my family, I would like to thank everyone who reached out to us after my father, Clyde Hanshaw, passed away last weekend.
Dad had been a townie since 1946 and a very familiar face in the community with his big smile. He was a regular at the Whistling Kettle, Connie’s Stagecoach and Lena’s Seafood; often enjoying his bottomless cup of coffee.
Despite being forced to retire from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1977 for medical reasons, he didn’t resign to a life on the couch. He was a fixture at Towle Silversmiths as a security guard and spent many days at my sister’s store, the Colonial Card & Gift Shop.
His greatest passion was found spending weekends at the Stateline Field & Stream and Country Pond gun clubs; trap shooting, hanging with friends and mentoring new members. He was also a strong supporter of our veterans, having served in the U.S. Army immediately after graduating from AHS in 1947.
In the early 1970s, Dad spent quite a bit of time working in Washington, D.C., to secure submarine repair contracts for the Navy yard. He was sure to call each day and sent postcards to my sister and me, which I still cherish.
I’ll remember all those Red Sox games we attended, playing baseball in the backyard, catching the air shows at Pease, the Sunday trips to the Newington Mall with my mother, and his talent of being able to fix anything around the house.
I’ll most remember his love and pride of his family, especially watching the chaos of the grandchildren running around the house at the holidays. He would just sit back and take everything in with that big smile upon his face.
I’m sure he’ll continue to keep a watch of things as our newest guardian angel.
Officer Tom Hanshaw retired from the Amesbury Police Department in 2019.
