One of the most common scams, which con artists continue to use, is the “grandparent scam.”
Victims are often contacted by telephone and sadly financial losses can be significant. I wrote about this back in June but felt it was worth another mention after speaking with Amesbury detectives, who are still seeing incidents.
It’s always beneficial to include a reminder once in awhile, especially when a crime is so terrible. Fraudulent calls are sadly all too frequent and often target older residents.
Fortunately, many older residents have become familiar with the tactics and recognize the warning signs, thanks to crime prevention efforts and consumer education.
Law enforcement agencies and organizations such as AARP work hard to spread the word about combating crime. They utilize public service announcements, the media, printed materials and other resources to reach citizens. Many people believe, “It won’t happen to me,” and are surprised when it does.
The problem today: These scams are costing victims millions of dollars because the bad guys can use technology, too. It takes teamwork to prevent crime and make a community safer so it’s crucial to keep up to date on what’s out there.
The grandparent scam is successful for a number of reasons. The quality of the call is poor, so it’s a struggle to understand the caller.
The caller speaks quickly with a rehearsed story designed to be confusing and overwhelming. The recipient will often say the name of an actual grandchild accidentally, which helps the perpetrator commit the crime.
Thieves have begun making believe they are actually lawyers or police officials, calling on behalf of the child. Scary claims are alleged and a threat the child will be sent to prison usually follows.
Since no grandparent wants to see their loved one in jail, they take the bait. They are told the child is embarrassed and would prefer no one else in the family be contacted.
Once the bait is taken, a couple of variations of the scam follow. The caller will insist the money be transferred via a wire service or with the codes from prepaid credit or money cards.
After these transfers are made, the money can actually be sent anywhere. The likelihood of identifying or apprehending the perpetrator is also very slight.
Another troubling scenario involves a perpetrator coming to the victim’s home to pick up the money. Obviously, this is a very dangerous and unpredictable practice, hence the need to assure residents recognize the scam.
Any incident of the grandparent scam, even when no money is lost, should be reported to your local police department. Police agencies rely on crime data to identify trends, alert the public and deploy resources.
It’s also about helping to protect your community and being a part of the crime prevention effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.