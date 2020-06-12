The Amesbury Beat: Beware the grandparent scam

I had the opportunity to speak with Detective Steve Reed recently about a scam, which has been reported in our area.
It’s not a new one and often targets older residents: the grandparent scheme. In case you are not familiar, an older resident will receive a telephone call claiming a grandchild has been arrested and is headed for jail.
Sometimes, the caller will sound like the child, causing the recipient to believe the conversation is genuine. In recent cases, the caller claims to be an attorney who has been retained to represent the child. He or she claims the pending charges are serious and could result in a jail sentence unless bail is met.
Ordinarily, these scams will insist the victim send money via wire transfer or prepaid credit cards but now there is a new twist. The caller offers to send a courier to the victim’s home to pick up the money, creating a very dangerous situation.
Thus far, no victims have fallen for the scheme locally but residents do report receiving these calls. Of course, the caller asks the grandparent not to contact other family members, insisting the child is quite embarrassed.
It’s more important than ever for older residents to be aware as the criminal often asks for several thousand dollars. Any encounter with a stranger, especially involving a scam like this, at your home or even at a public place is very dangerous and unpredictable. Sadly, there are too many criminals out there preying on older residents, so brush up on those crime prevention tips.
As I mentioned last week, North of Boston Cancer Resource will be offering a special Zoom presentation June 18 at 7 p.m. on “Tools for Mindful Living in Challenging Times.”
Lisa Dorval and Heidi Kelleher will be speaking about techniques you can use to turn stress into something positive. The presentation is free and can be accessed via Zoom with sign in after 6:45 p.m. at http://tiny.cc/NBCRMindfulLiving.
Hopefully, many of you were able to join neighbors last Friday to say congratulations to the Amesbury High School Class of 2020.
While their final year at AHS was truly unique, I’m sure they depart with many cherished memories as they enter a new journey. The parade, led by Principal Elizabeth McAndrews, police and firefighters, traveled throughout the city, visiting several neighborhoods.
The 12 school buses, colorfully decorated, accommodated the 140 graduates, who wore their bright red caps and gowns.
From what I hear, the graduates were overwhelmed with the community support during the parade and with the special activities they were treated to during Graduation Week.
It does appear plans are being finalized for a ceremony at Landry Stadium in July, so the party is not over yet!
Tom Hanshaw retired last year from the Amesbury Police Department.
