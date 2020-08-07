The Amesbury Beat: City to celebrate National Night Out in Oct.

Typically, the annual observance of National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday of August.
The NNO is an opportunity for cities and towns to celebrate the successes of community and police partnerships. Police officers cannot do the job alone and rely on those partnerships to make communities safer through crime prevention and environmental design.
Since 2020 has been anything but typical, the National Association of Town Watch, the agency coordinating the program, urged communities to postpone activities until October.
The community policing effort began in 1984 and this year is the 25th anniversary of the Night Out in Amesbury, so we are still hopeful for a silver celebration. Officer Guilmette is monitoring the pandemic numbers and making plans to celebrate the success of community policing on Tuesday, Oct. 6. I’ll be sure to provide event details as soon as they become available.
If you’ve driven anywhere in the city or followed social media lately, it’s likely you know a little bit about the construction season.
Several projects are happening, which can make navigating from Point A to Point B a challenge. The largest project, the reconstruction of Elm Street, is progressing well as crews install a drainage system, new utility poles, traffic signals and the base for a new road.
Work is also continuing on the Route 495 overpasses, the rail trail and in the Route 150/South Hunt Road area. It’s expected these projects will have an impact on traffic until late autumn because much work remains.
Be sure to check out the Amesbury DPW Facebook page for regular updates on the Elm Street project.
I like to mention a reminder about safety in work zones every so often because it can be so dangerous. With the number of projects happening all at once, sometimes sites have limited traffic control, so you must be alert and patient.
The most important rule to remember is: Please slow down. We ask you also to wait for directions and avoid rolling up close to the work zone before stopping; leave enough room for traffic coming your way.
Be prepared to stop when passing through and watch for workers and equipment as they can suddenly enter your travel lane. If possible, especially on the highway, move over when you observe a work crew or flashing lights.
Distracted driving is as dangerous as impaired driving, so watch for “Construction Ahead” signs. When it comes to the construction season, be prepared for delays and detours.
As we saw this week, hurricane season is upon us. Hopefully, our area will be spared again this year but don’t forget that New England has experienced a number of severe storms over the years.
Although I have mentioned it many times before in “The Beat,” please monitor the daily weather forecasts to prepare for what may be coming.
We’ve had some hefty thunderstorms already this summer, causing damage and power outages, but it’s been many years since a hurricane hit our area hard and understandably our guard is down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.