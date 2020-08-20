The Amesbury Beat: Communication requires team effort and a good mascot

Although the year 2020 has been memorable for a number of reasons, a very special milestone happened a few weeks ago.
McGruff the Crime Dog, the animated bloodhound in the London Fog trench coat, celebrated his 40th birthday July 1.
The National Crime Prevention Council has used McGruff in a variety of campaigns over the years, sharing crime prevention tips and safety material with children and adults.
Through media public service announcements, videos, comic books, pamphlets, stickers and more, his face continues to be associated with crime prevention. Locally, he’s often participated in parades, community events and countless school visits over the years.
McGruff was the creation of Sherry Nemmers and Ray Krivascy after the U.S. Department of Justice hired the Ad Council to create a campaign in the late 1970s.
The goals were to reduce the fear of crime and lower statistics through public education. The cartoon image followed in the concept of Smokey Bear and even television’s “Columbo” while his name was a submission by Officer John Isbell of the New Orleans Police Department after a national campaign.
McGruff was introduced at a press conference in November 1979 and hit the airwaves in July 1980. By mid-1981, over $100 million in donated ad time and space made the campaign one of the most successful by the Ad Council.
Even today, crime prevention officers urge residents to “Take a bite out of crime” through community and police partnerships.
McGruff has been a valuable partner over the years in Amesbury.
In early 1997, each elementary school student received a customized storybook, made possible by Create-A-Book of Beverly and several local businesses. Community partners also helped the department purchase an animated costume, worn by countless volunteers.
I was able to obtain a McGruff video, covering the topic of stranger danger, which has been shown to students during the annual safety talks.
I’m actually amazed the videocassette has held up after hundreds of viewings. McGruff starred in a cable television spot on Halloween safety, appeared on trick or treat bags and even had a birthday cake at Night Out a few years back.
Although he’s been confused with Scooby-Doo and Sparky a few times, he still looks pretty good for 40.
It takes a number of things to prevent crime and promote safer cities and towns; public service campaigns are useful and very effective.
Today, police agencies and consumer protection groups utilize a variety of ways to reach audiences and technology speeds up the process.
A radio or television broadcast, leaflet, social media post or newspaper column are some of the methods used. It takes a balance of new and traditional ways to reach the public.
As important as it is to deliver accurate information in a timely manner, it’s equally as important to clear up false information. Misinformation can spread quickly and heighten community fears, so it’s critical for agencies to establish strong partnerships. It takes a team effort and a cool mascot like McGruff.
Tom Hanshaw retired from the Amesbury Police Department in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.