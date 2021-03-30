Life is a journey, full of twists, turns, ups and downs; along with many good times and some bad.
A career is a part of the journey and often comes with an abundance of adverbs and adjectives as one navigates day to day. Today, our society sees a number of professionals changing paths during their journey, so careers of 30 or 40 years with the same employer are likely to become an exception down the road.
It’s been a couple of weeks since I heard “the big news” at Amesbury PD, but certainly wanted to address the impending retirement of Chief Bill Scholtz in “The Amesbury Beat.”
Chief Scholtz and I worked together in the late 1980s until budget issues forced layoffs in the early 1990s. Bill’s journey took a detour to Exeter, but fortunately, he returned in the mid-1990s, taking on the role of DARE officer.
It was about that time when I assumed duties as the crime prevention officer, providing an incredible opportunity for the two of us to work together on community policing. I was able to compile several volumes of scrapbooks over the years and flip through the pages now and then.
While I had an incredible number of officers who helped with initiatives, no one gave more time and effort to community policing than Chief Bill Scholtz. Efforts included initiatives like the Woodsom Farm Festivals, health fairs, Neighborhood Watch meetings, school safety presentations, Citizen Police Academies, Coffee with the Seniors, and so many more.
The 22 volumes of my library are filled with newspaper clippings, photos and memories; Bill’s dedication and participation cannot be missed page after page.
Even though he was not a “townie,” Bill embraced the community he served and gave countless hours to make Amesbury a safer and better place. His efforts were not limited to policing, either; he took active roles working with social providers, health care professionals, merchants, educators and charitable drives.
Despite leaving the patrol sector to become a supervisor and ultimately with management in the Police Department, he never relinquished his passion about the importance of community policing.
Bill’s belief and actions would have made the father of modern policing, Sir Robert Peel, proud; he embraces the benefits and importance of strong partnerships.
The profession of policing has always faced challenges, which certainly continues today and will tomorrow. As I have written before, people generally don’t like to be told to do this or you can’t do that, especially in small communities.
Bill was always professional when dealing with situations and sympathetic to victims or those who experienced a traumatic event. He would often provide a professional but compassionate explanation to address sometimes delicate matters.
As police chief, he was able to introduce and participate in new efforts such as Coffee with a Cop, expanded the School Resource Program and welcomed Whitt, the new service dog to expand outreach.
Bill is an avid outdoors person who enjoys fresh air and a passion for hiking and skiing, especially with family and friends.
I am sure he’ll take advantage of the extra time and wish him the very best. I’ll cherish the memories we shared such as the National Night Out, Fireball Run, Bike Safety Day and so many more.
I’ll never forget your family costumes at the Relay for Life Halloween hours, either. I truly appreciate the support he gave to me, working to make Amesbury a safer and better community for nearly three decades.
Teamwork is essential to accomplish any goal and Chief Scholtz has been a most valuable player on the APD Team.
Congratulations Chief, I’m confident you’ll enjoy your retirement and thank you for your service to our community.
