The Amesbury Beat: Correct child car seats are essential

The pandemic certainly turned our lives upside down last year and although progress is being made to defeat COVID-19, we’ve still got a long way to go.
While the effort to vaccinate communities has been frustrating to say the least, we are all looking forward to a return to some normalcy soon.
When it comes to traffic and crime data analysis, the effects of the pandemic will likely make some statistics tougher to measure.
With all the restrictions and reductions, many of the numbers will likely be reduced considerably. Although some numbers may look impressive, there’s still a long way to go to make our roads safer.
I spoke with child passenger safety instructor Officer Dave Clark for material in this week’s edition of “The Amesbury Beat,” as the safety of child passengers is a priority for parents and caregivers.
Last December, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) released statistics on traffic crashes for 2019 and a portion of 2020.
While the documentation, charts and graphs would take significant time to decipher, the bottom line is that more than 39,000 lives were lost and over 2.7 million people were injured in crashes in 2019.
Shockingly, alcohol was involved in more than 10,000 as impaired driving continues despite increased public education and enforcement campaigns.
Early estimates from NHTSA show about 4% of traffic crash fatalities involved children under 16 and 73% were passengers.
While tremendous progress has been made over the years, the need for children to be properly restrained in a motor vehicle is crucial. I’m sure many of you can remember riding in a car, roaming about the back, without even thinking about the safety belt.
Yes, infants were often cradled on parents’ laps in the front seat and I’m sure many first driving lessons were given to 8-year-olds.
The issue today is the number of cars on the road, which equals an increase in the chances of being involved in a crash. Driving a vehicle can be dangerous, despite the many advances in roadway design and occupant safety protections.
Choosing the proper car seat or knowing when your child can safely transition to a safety belt can be confusing and a challenge. It’s best to seek the advice of a professional whenever you have a question on child safety.
There are several excellent brands available but none will be effective if not installed properly. There’s also the issue of recalls, questionable designs and seats that may be outdated.
Parents should never use a seat that has been in a crash. Car seats can be expensive, but you should also avoid picking one up at a yard sale.
Officer Clark asked me to let readers know he is available for questions, seat inspections and installations, even with the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines.
The monthly checkpoints have not resumed yet but the free service is still available for parents, grandparents and caregivers. Since some police departments have paused their inspection efforts, neighbors are welcome, too.
Officer Clark can be reached via e-mail at davidc@amesburyma.gov or by calling Amesbury PD at 978-388-1217.
