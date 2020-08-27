It’s been a little over six months since the hands-free law went into effect in Massachusetts.
After years of deliberations, the House and Senate finally enacted legislation to reduce crashes and make our roadways safer. In fact, most states prohibit texting while driving and 24 states (every New England state) and the District of Columbia prohibit hand-held cellular use while driving.
Driving a motor vehicle can be a challenge, even without distractions, which requires the attention of every operator. Although multitasking is admirable and impressive, concentrating on a hand-held electronic device when behind the wheel is illegal.
Drivers under the age of 18 are prohibited from using a cell phone or electronic device, even in wireless mode. Drivers over the age of 18 can use a cell phone but it must be in hands-free mode and mounted on the dashboard, windshield or center console.
The device must not interfere with the safe operation of the vehicle. Sending text messages, emails, accessing the internet or watching videos are some of the prohibited actions.
In the event you need to program the GPS or use another feature, pull safely out of the travel lane. You are not allowed to use an electronic device, even when stopped in traffic or at a signal.
Most drivers are respecting the new law but officers are seeing an increase in the number of violators. This may actually be connected with more vehicles on the road since spring.
The fines associated with violations are high: $100 for the first, $250 and an education program for a second; $500 and an insurance surcharge for a third. The dangers associated with distracted driving are high as well; inattention can contribute to a crash involving another vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or other property.
Taking your eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, can lead to a tragedy. Although the volume of motor vehicle traffic is still down because of the pandemic, remember, pedestrians and bicyclists are everywhere.
Perhaps you have seen the “New England” post by Deputy Craig Bailey on the Amesbury police Facebook page, covering the topic of rotaries and direction signals.
Although some of the jargon used will be tough for people outside of New England to understand, he makes some great points about using “blinkahs.”
I must admit, having worked quite a few details on Elm Street over the past weeks, people seem to be saving the lightbulbs on their vehicles.
Although you may not be sure if you are going to be allowed to take the turn you desire, flipping the switch to signal a turn is the only way officers know what you would like to do.
Often, the glare on the outside of the windshield makes it difficult to see when the operator is pointing on the inside. “Blinkahs” also help fellow motorists know what you are doing, so please focus on flipping that switch.
Construction zones can be confusing but can be dangerous as well; proceed with caution and always be prepared to stop.
