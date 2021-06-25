The Amesbury Beat: Do your homework to avoid a costly scam

There was a time when scams were pretty much associated with senior citizens.
In fact, after several cases involving older residents came through the department in 1996, we felt an urgent need to increase community policing efforts.
Today, seniors are by no means the exclusive target of thieves: anyone with a little or a lot to give can become a victim.
I had the opportunity to work with Detective Steve Reed the other day on Elm Street and he shared a couple of cases that came through his office recently.
Steve is a regular contributor of material for this column, which allows me to share current happenings with readers. It’s very likely you have or will cross paths with one of these thieves, so hopefully you’ll recognize a warning sign and, “Just say no.”
Not so many years ago, comedian David Letterman introduced a “Top Ten List” feature on his television show.
I decided to check out the “Top 10 scams of 2021” and thought I would share a few of them with you this week. Many of these are regular happenings in our area and often twists on practices, which have been successful for decades.
Crime is not something new and unfortunately there are those who will make a living at your expense. The best defense against a scam is consumer education; stay alert and learn about preventing crime.
While it’s nice to receive a telephone call from a friend or family member, the thought of a call from the IRS may not be as welcome, especially when it’s not really the IRS.
Regardless of your tax situation, the IRS will never call you and demand an immediate payment or threaten to have you arrested. A clear warning sign is the request of payment with a prepaid credit or gift card.
Although it’s a nice place to shop, the IRS doesn’t accept Walmart gift cards. Collection agencies can be a nuisance but fake ones can be a nightmare. In the event you do have an overdue account, be certain the payments you make actually lower the debt. Be wary of any unsolicited calls claiming you have an overdue account.
“Congratulations” is a word most people are excited to hear, especially when there’s mention of a prize. The allure of a large sum of money, new car, fantastic vacation or magical experience can easily distract you.
Lotteries are the most common tool used by thieves and often involve foreign countries. In most cases, victims admit they paid the “fees and taxes” even though they had never entered a contest.
Lottery scams can become very costly as the perpetrator will keep asking for more and more so “the prize” may be claimed. Fake checks can appear authentic but are very dangerous. Many banks suggest a wait time up to two weeks before withdrawing funds based on your deposit. Remember, it’s your responsibility to know if a check is authentic or fraudulent.
The perpetrators of these crimes are often involved with illegal and dangerous activities, here and abroad. You’ve worked hard to build a savings account; work harder to assure no one steals your money.
The sixth sense of feeling something isn’t right is usually very accurate, so trust your senses. Do a little investigating before signing on the dotted line to avoid a costly scam.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired Amesbury police officer.
