We associate quite a few words with the season of winter, including “avalanche.”
While the term applies to a mass of snow falling or a NHL hockey team in Colorado, we can also use the word when speaking about scams.
There is certainly a mass of them falling upon our communities; the Federal Trade Commission estimated 2.8 million consumers fell victim in 2021. Not only are the numbers of victims staggering, the monetary loss is as well, estimated to be nearly $6 billion.
Even more alarming is the significant increase from data obtained in 2020, possibly another result of the pandemic.
While 2.8 million victims reported their crimes, it is likely a large number did not. Data is only as good as the amount collected and processed; accurate data is crucial when dealing with the deployment of resources, law enforcement and crime prevention efforts.
One of the most difficult aspects of policing to measure is crime prevention, there is no way to gauge how many incidents were prevented because of public education, proactive policing or even just luck. While some incidents may not result in a monetary loss, an injury or property damage, it is still important to file a report when a crime or possible crime occurs.
Filing a report with your local police department usually only takes a few moments and you have a say in how the matter is to be handled. Quite often, residents will ask only the incident be placed on file so a record is established, especially when the matter is sensitive in nature.
If your identity may have been compromised, you certainly need to have a file created. Property crimes, such as someone entering your motor vehicle overnight, should be reported so police are aware of activity and trends. Most police departments have detectives who can also investigate more serious incidents to identify and charge perpetrators.
I recently had a conversation with Larry Frost, who produces the local cable television show “Our Town.” We reminisced about an appearance I made on his show, many years ago in 2007.
It is still viewable on YouTube and includes a tour of the Amesbury police station. People are sometimes nervous about entering the station, so we tried to give a behind-the-scenes look. Although the station was built in 1929, it is not really a scary place and you do not need to worry about visiting to file a report.
Community policing involves a partnership between the public and police. Crime prevention helps us all and police officers cannot do the job alone, they need to be aware of the incidents happening in their community.
Most of us are familiar with the phrase: “See something, say something;” accurate and complete data makes every city and town safer.
Even small incidents can lead to larger issues, so do not be afraid to report a crime, suspicious activity or something you feel uncomfortable about.
We live in a very safe area where most residents are law abiding and seeking to live in peace. Unfortunately, we are by no means immune from the crimes happening in every community today.
