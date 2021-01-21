The Amesbury Beat: Don't become a victim of car theft

I’ve got some help this week from retired Danvers police Lt. Jon Tiplady, who is truly a legend in the community policing world.
I was fortunate to attend several of his presentations during my tenure as crime prevention officer and was flattered to learn he had used some of my material during his classes at Salem State University.
I’m certain the future of law enforcement is in good hands with educators such as Jon guiding the way. I would like to say thanks to Jon for his help with "The Amesbury Beat" this week.
One crime, which we don’t see a lot of in this area, is larceny of a motor vehicle. Although Hollywood would make you believe car thieves are out to steal and strip your wheels, chop shops just aren’t that prevalent around here.
If current national trends continue, you will see an increase in automobile thefts soon. It’s not because thieves have become better at their trade, it’s because vehicle owners are letting their guard down.
Complacency can be very dangerous; when you don’t believe something will happen, you are even more shocked when it does.
It appears many larger police departments are receiving reports of cars being stolen because the operator left their vehicle unattended and running. Often, victims are only stopping by a store for a quick purchase and returning to discover their car gone.
It’s also a common practice to allow your car to run for a few minutes to warm up or defrost the windshield, especially at this time of year. It only takes a thief a minute to commit a crime as well. While 99% of the time nothing happens, it’s that one incident, which truly ruins your day.
Thieves are finding another way to gain unauthorized access to motor vehicles; owners are leaving key fobs inside. Some of us likely recall the days when car owners had two keys for their vehicle: one for the door and another for the ignition.
Times have changed and many vehicles are now keyless, convenient for the operator but also convenient for a car thief. It’s always a good idea to lock the doors and important to take along the key or fob.
Most stolen cars are ultimately recovered but often damaged and sometimes used for other crimes, so don’t become a statistic.
In case you have ventured onto Elm Street over the past week or so, it’s likely you noticed the return of excavators and dump trucks. The Tropeano company resumed work on the reconstruction project since Mother Nature has kept the wintry weather away.
Although I’m sure we’ll see some more of Jack Frost, crews have begun doing some of the off-road construction. A retaining wall is being built just below Rocky Hill Road to accommodate a new alignment and crews are also working to install traffic signals and remove old utility poles.
A detour is in place, so utilize Monroe Street into Salisbury to access Route 95 or Main Street to reach Route 110. Another busy construction year is ahead as several projects are underway.
