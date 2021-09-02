The Amesbury Beat: Don't drink, drive this holiday weekend

The unofficial end of summer has arrived as we celebrate the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
It was an interesting summer around these parts; record heat in June, record rain in July, some really hot days and even the effects of a hurricane and tropical storms.
The Red Sox outplayed expectations, at least until August, and there was a little bit of construction on just about every roadway. While we likely still have several weeks of nice weather ahead, it’s still kind of a bummer to say farewell to summer.
You’ve likely heard the public safety advertisement: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” on the media lately.
Unfortunately, impaired driving continues to be a crime responsible for far too many tragedies despite education, stricter laws and harsher sentences.
While excuses include, “It was an accident,” “He/she didn’t mean to kill anyone,” “He/she has a substance problem” or “Wrong place, wrong time,” these are of little comfort to the victims and families affected by the actions of a drunken driver.
More often than not, the victim is an innocent person who happened to be in the very wrong place at the very wrong time.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the statistics are extremely troubling.
In 2019, over 10,000 people were killed in impaired driving crashes; 38% of the fatal crashes during the Labor Day period involved a drunken driver; 46% of the people killed in crashes between the ages of 18 and 46 were drunk and the stats go on and on.
Sadly, many of the fatal crashes involved a drunken driver with a previous charge. Once again, all the numbers provide little comfort to the families of the victims of such a preventable tragedy.
Celebrating the Labor Day holiday is a great way to take a break from the grinds of working every day and the accomplishments of the labor movement in America.
Celebrating responsibly is the best way to prevent a crash and there are several options available if you’ve had a little too much: taxi, ride sharing, staying over.
Too often, there’s the sentiment that someone is OK to get behind the wheel, which is followed by the shock of a tragedy. Alcohol and motor vehicles do not mix, nor do some prescription or recreational drugs.
If you have been partying this weekend or next or anytime, don’t risk your life or the life of someone else. Officers will be conducting extra patrols this weekend, so don’t drink and drive.
On behalf of everyone at APD, I want to wish readers a very safe and happy Labor Day.
I also want to extend an invitation on behalf of Officer Jon Morrill to attend the third annual APD-AFD benefit softball game. The contest is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, at noon at Town Park Field on Highland Street, across from the high school.
In addition to an epic game, food trucks and refreshments will be available. The event is sponsored by Amesbury Chevrolet and the winning team will be donating $1,000 to a local youth sports program of their choice.
The afternoon promises to be a great community event, so stop by and support the red and blue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.