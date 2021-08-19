The Amesbury Beat: Don't forget to use your blinkers, headlights

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned a few traffic safety tips, focusing on street signs and markings.
In this week’s edition of "The Beat," I wanted to share a few more of the little things every driver can do to make our roadways safer.
The volume of traffic has never been higher and it seems too many drivers tend to forget about the little things, which can turn into a big thing. It’s understandable that schedules can be tight, delays frustrating and distractions aplenty, but paying attention behind the wheel is always a must.
A lot of drivers rely on GPS to navigate their vehicles through the mazes in our communities, which is easier than the old-fashioned paper maps or scribblings we once used.
Technology is great but drivers still need to watch the posted signs. For instance, you can’t take a left onto School Street from Friend Street, driving by the front door of the police station; drivers need to go around the rotary to access the way.
Using technology, such as a GPS, back-up camera or hands-free Bluetooth, is beneficial but you still need to watch what’s ahead and follow the guidelines.
Drivers need to make many decisions when traveling, including whether to turn left or right. Too often, we forget to signal the move, leaving fellow motorists to guess your intentions.
It only takes a little effort to hit “the blinkah” and activate the directional lights, which eliminates a lot of the confusion. After you’ve made the move, take a little time to assure the light is not still flashing as well.
We have seen just a little bit of rain this summer, which actually has helped alleviate the drought our area was experiencing. When it’s storming outside, don’t forget to flip on the headlights when you hit the wipers.
Your vehicle will be more visible and it’s actually a law in the commonwealth. A campaign from long ago promoted that, “A little courtesy won’t kill you.”
It’s OK to be courteous to fellow drivers by yielding the right of way or allowing someone to exit the street you’re turning into.
Lastly, I wanted to give a little update on a big project, which is happening on South Hunt Road. Perhaps, you have taken a ride to the compost facility or public works building and discovered a large section of the roadway missing.
Crews from George Cairns & Sons have been busy for the past several weeks in the area installing a new drainage system, a larger water main, and widening the road ahead of Maples Crossing.
The hot top has been removed and it sort of seems like you are driving on the moon. It’s not expected to be paved for several weeks, so use caution when in the area.
In fact, it’s best to use Middle Road instead to avoid the construction all together.
It’s a little inconvenient now but will make a big difference when the puck drops down the road.
